5th Annual Red, Bike & Blue signup open

ANSONIA – The 5th Annual Red,Bike, & Blue / A Poker Run Bycycle Event is scheduled for June 26th with start times of 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. at the Ansonia Schools Campus.

“On behalf of the Ansonia Parks Committee we would like to invite all of our community friends to come out for the 5th Annual Red, Bike, & Blue,” said Ansonia Cross Country coach, Jason Wright. “It is a bicycle event in the format of a poker run and this is for everyone – it’s not just for the bicycling enthusiasts.”

An 8-mile, a 16-mile, a 32-mile and a 60-plus mile course is scheduled for the morning with the 60-plus course starting at 7:30 a.m. and all other courses with an 8 a.m. start time leaving from Ansonia Schools.

“There is a lot there for whatever your interest may be,” Wright stated. “If you are a serious cyclist you can put in some great mileage on that Saturday or if you are just going to get together as friends or family – we have a lot of families that will come out, moms and dads, kids and go out for the 8-mile or 16-mile course.”

“It’s a fun event to get people outside and connect with each other, have some fun in a poker run and maybe win some money for yourself or small groups such as churches. If you win money you can donate to a family who might be in need or raise money for your athletic club.”

“Our cross country team we will make this a building event,” Wright added. “Potentially earn some money for your athletic programs. It’s a cool way to get out kick off the holiday weekend for the Fourth of July.”

There is an option for entrants to receive a t-shirt with a deadline of June 10 to turn in your order.

“Having a good working bike is kind of important,” Wright said with a chuckle. “Countryside Bike Shop is going to be on hand. They have the ability to make some repairs, they will have people on hand to address any kind of mechanical needs that someone would have.”

“Organizers ask that everyone wear a bike helmet for safety reasons,” said Wright. “Just have a bike, grab a helmet, join some friends and have some fun for a good cause.”

Registrations can be made at: https://www.facebook.com/redbikeblue or Mail Registration to: Carleen Beisner, Box 562, Ansonia, Ohio 45303. Please make checks payable to: Ansonia Parks Committee.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

