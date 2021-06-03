Darke County schools place well at Regionals

TROY – Several Darke County boys’ teams and individuals competed in the OHSAA DIII Regional Track Meet hoping to advance to the State Finals in Columbus. Tri-Village Layne Sarver became a Regional Champion in the High Jump by clearing 6’4”.

Ansonia junior Jackson Shellhaas qualified for state finishing in 2nd place overall in the Pole-Vault. He cleared 14’ and just missed at 14-08.

Tri-Village 4×100-Meter Relay also advanced to state. They turned in a solid preliminary round with the 2nd best time 45.01. Devin Swick, Reed Wehr, Josh Scantland and Layne Sarver overcame a bad hand-off with Sarver nipping Minster at the tape for 4th place in the finals.

Many other Darke County participants competed at regionals but would see their season come to an end.

In the 4×800-Meter Relay Arcanum runners Landen Kruesch, Jacob Rice, Ashton Paul and Devin Craport ran a 9:05.24 finishing in 15th place.

In the 110-Meter Hurdles Arcanum junior Tyler Pfahler finished 12th in the prelims with a time of 17.80 and didn’t reach the finals.

In the 100-Meter Dash Bradford Ethan Saunders finished 13th in the prelims on a run of 11.81 but failed to qualify for the finals. Franklin Monroe Nathaniel Davis ran 11.77 for a 10th place finish in the prelims. Tri-Village Devin Swick qualified for the finals with an 11.62 in the prelims then finished 8th in the regional final race.

In the 4×200-Meter Relay Franklin Monroe runners Blake Addis, Clay Eikenberry, Ethan Garber and Nathaniel Davis ran a 1:38.20 for a 14th place finish in the preliminary round.

In the 400-Meter Dash Arcanum Ashton Etherington ran a 56.02 and Tri-Village Reed Wehr a 53.56 and didn’t qualify for the finals.

In the 300-Meter Hurdles senior Connor Jones of Bradford ran his last race with a time of 47.14.

In the 800-Meter Run Arcanum senior Landen Kreusch finished in 15th place.

In the 200-Meter Dash Tri-Village had two regional qualifiers Devin Swick and Reed Wehr. Wehr ran a 24.07. Swick ran a 23.42 prelim to qualify and then finished 7th in the finals.

In the 3200-Meter Run Arcanum sophomore Ashton Paul ran an 11:15.75 and finished in 16th place.

In the Discus-Throw Franklin Monroe senior Dylan Tucker threw 123’-9” for an 11th place finish.

In the High-Jump Arcanum junior Ashton Etherington was 6th with a jump of 5’-10” and Tri-Village junior Josh Scantland jumped 5’-4” for a 10th place finish.

In the Long-Jump Bradford Ethan Saunders sprang 17’-7.5” for a 14th place finish.

In the Shot-Put Arcanum juniors Chase Werling and Ethan Rieman finished 11th& 12th. Werling tossed it 40’-7.25” and Rieman 40’-5.5”.

In the Pole-Vault Arcanum freshman Mason Shelton finished 13th with a jump of 10’.

Tri-Village had the highest Darke County team finish in the DIII meet in 13th place, Ansonia was 19th and Arcanum 36th. Franklin Monroe didn’t score in the meet.

Tri-Village’s Devin Swick helps the Patriots 4×100-meter relay team advance to state. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Devin_Swick_4x100.jpg Tri-Village’s Devin Swick helps the Patriots 4×100-meter relay team advance to state. Josh Scantland hands off to Layne Sarver in the regional 4×100-meter relay to advanced to state with a the team of Devin Swick, Reed Wehr, Josh Scantland and Layne Sarver https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Josh_Scantland-Layne_Sarver-4×100.jpg Josh Scantland hands off to Layne Sarver in the regional 4×100-meter relay to advanced to state with a the team of Devin Swick, Reed Wehr, Josh Scantland and Layne Sarver Ansonia junior Jackson Shellhaas qualified for state finishing in 2nd place overall in the Pole-Vault clearing 14’0”. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_Jackson_Shellhaas.jpg Ansonia junior Jackson Shellhaas qualified for state finishing in 2nd place overall in the Pole-Vault clearing 14’0”. Tri-Village 200-meter regional qualifier Reed Wehr competes at regionals for the Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Reed_Wehr-4×100.jpg Tri-Village 200-meter regional qualifier Reed Wehr competes at regionals for the Patriots. Tri-Village Patriots Layne Sarver places first with a jump of 6’4” in the boys high jump to earn a Regional Championship. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_x-Layne_Sarver_High-Jump_Champ.jpg Tri-Village Patriots Layne Sarver places first with a jump of 6’4” in the boys high jump to earn a Regional Championship. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

