Troy Sunshade donates to GGSA

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Girls Softball Association (GGSA) got a little brighter with the addition of four outdoor seating umbrellas donated to the Stebbins Field softball complex by Greenville’s Troy Sunshade Company.

“We made four outdoor seating umbrellas for Lady Wave Softball,” said Troy Sunshade co-owner John Baumgardner. “We will be making a few more umbrellas for GGSA to place throughout their complex.”

The bright yellow umbrellas are silk screened to resemble softball stitching and “Lady Wave Stadium” printed on each adding color and a personal touch to the facility, home of the Greenville City School’s Lady Wave Softball Stadium.

“Just a great addition to GGSA by Troy Sunshade with what John Baumgardner and Bill Coomer do to support the community,” said Shawn Shaffer, GGSA Fast Pitch Coordinator. “We have a lot of people that help us here and it is a great thing for the kids – for everything that happens here. We couldn’t continue to improve the complex without the tremendous community support we receive.”

Troy Sunshade Company located at 607 Riffle Avenue in Greenville has been in business since 1887 and continues today under the new ownership of Bill Coomer and John Baumgardner.

The local company manufactures the outdoor seating umbrellas along with many types of bank bags, medical bags, flag bags, sports bags, tote bags, specialty bags, zip bags, memorial products and much more.

