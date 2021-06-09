Best of the best OHSAA umpires

GREENVILLE – The four-man Southwest District Umpiring baseball crew slated for the 2021 OHSAA DI state championship game was in Greenville recently umpiring an American Legion Post 140 game to work as a unit before heading to the prestigious appointment.

Greenville’s Dave McCartney, Sidney’s Scott Barr, Troy’s Chris Madigan and Vandalia’s Chris Prokes representing the West Central Ohio Umpires Association (WCOUA) in Piqua will be on the field Saturday, June 12 at Akron’s Canal Park with a 7 p.m. start time when the teams take the field for the DI state championship game.

“What makes this crew really special is we are all from the West Central Ohio Umpires Association based out of Piqua,” said Prokes. “This is our 75th Anniversary season so to have this crew going – and we have two other umpires going to do other state games – that’s very special to us in our 75th year.”

Prokes is slated to be behind the plate calling balls and strikes, Barr will be making the calls at first base, Madigan will be covering second base and McCartney will be manning third base.

“It’s an honor to be chosen out of all the umpires in Ohio,” said Greenville’s McCartney. “It is definitely an honor especially to work with these guys – the best in the business.”

A tight selection formula to be included in a voting pool based on scores from coaches, school athletic directors and piers with the OHSAA selecting from the pools based on feedback from the state regions.

“I was honored to be the crew chief in the 2018 Division II state championship game,” 29-year OHSAA veteran umpire Scott Barr noted. “We had Chaminade Juillien and Wapak in Columbus at the Clippers Stadium.”

OHSAA 14-year veteran Chris Prokes will lead the four man crew on the field as the crew chief, umpiring his second state championship game. Prokes shared his thoughts on respect shown to umpires at the state tournament games.

“I think we get respect,” Prokes stated. “Before the game they generally read an announcement about how the officials are selected and suggest that this careful process assures that you are getting the best on the field that day, so we get that right off the bat.”

“Our presence on the field, the way we conduct the game, the crispness of our calls, our mechanics and how fast we hustle in our rotations goes a long way to doing that,” added Prokes. “I think the players and coaches come in with a little bit heightened sense of good behavior in the dugouts and on the field.”

“They expect us to be on top of our game and we expect that of each other – we want to be on top of our game,” said 12-year veteran umpire Chris Madigan. “We want everyone to view us at that level so we are going to do the best we can to be prepared for absolutely everything out there.”

“As an official, that’s what you work for, all the hard work, the hustle, giving that 110 percent so that one day when you are selected to work a state game you are going to work it just like you would any other ballgame,” McCartney added. “It is truly an honor to be selected. There is somewhere around 3,000 certified umpires in the state of Ohio, so to make it to that game and be selected is just truly an honor.”

“We’re here for the kids,” Madigan concluded. “We umpire for the love of the game – and the kids learning the game.”

Vandalia’s Chris Prokes named Crew Chief for the 2021 OHSAA D-I state championship baseball game and will be calling balls and strikes behind the plate. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Chis-Prokes-3.jpg Vandalia’s Chris Prokes named Crew Chief for the 2021 OHSAA D-I state championship baseball game and will be calling balls and strikes behind the plate. Vandalia’s Chris Prokes. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Chris-Prokes-b-3.jpg Vandalia’s Chris Prokes. The 2021 OHSAA DI state championship baseball umpiring crew gets a game in prior to heading to state. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_crew-3.jpg The 2021 OHSAA DI state championship baseball umpiring crew gets a game in prior to heading to state. Troy’s Dave Madigan will handle the second base umpiring duties in the 2021 OHSAA DI state championship baseball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Dave-Madigan-a-3.jpg Troy’s Dave Madigan will handle the second base umpiring duties in the 2021 OHSAA DI state championship baseball game. Troy’s Dave Madigan. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Dave-Madigan-b-3.jpg Troy’s Dave Madigan. Greenville’s David McCartney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Dave-McCartney-a-3.jpg Greenville’s David McCartney. Greenville’s David McCartney slated to umpire the 2021 OHSAA DI state championship baseball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Dave-McCartney-b-3.jpg Greenville’s David McCartney slated to umpire the 2021 OHSAA DI state championship baseball game. Sidney’s Scott Barr to umpire second base in the 2021 OHSAA DI baseball state championship game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Scott-Barr-a-3.jpg Sidney’s Scott Barr to umpire second base in the 2021 OHSAA DI baseball state championship game. Sidney’s Scott Barr. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Scott-Barr-b-3.jpg Sidney’s Scott Barr. OHSAA 2021 DI baseball state championsip umpiring crew (L-R). David McCartney (Greenville), Scott Barr (Sidney) Chris Prokes (Vandalia) and Chris Madigan (Troy). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_x-L-R-Dave-McCartney-Scott-Barr-Chris-Prokes-Chris-Madigan-3.jpg OHSAA 2021 DI baseball state championsip umpiring crew (L-R). David McCartney (Greenville), Scott Barr (Sidney) Chris Prokes (Vandalia) and Chris Madigan (Troy). Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122