Arcanum holds boys basketball camp

ARCANUM – Arcanum held its boys basketball camp with 57 campers taking to the courts in two sessions under the direction of head varsity boys basketball coach, Roger McEldowney.

“I thought we had a good turnout,” said Coach McEldowney. “The kids came with a great attitude, they worked hard, hopefully they learned a little something and their skils got better. I believe we have a bright future here at Arcanum.”

The camp was attended by 25 seventh and eighth graders in the opening session and 27 fourth, fifth and sixth graders in the second session of the day.

“They love basketball and that’s what I look for – kids that love basketball,” McEldowney said of the campers. “We’re getting a lot of it right now.”

Varsity assistant coaches Matt Grote and Shoe Kramer along with junior varsity coach, David Baker and eighth grade coach, Colton Troutwine assisted Coach McEldowney.

Current Indiana University East Lady Red Wolves basketball players, Kami and Caitlin McEldowney, daughters of Coach McEldowney also assisted with the boys camp along with Arcanum High School boys basketball team members.

“These kids have been great in camp and can’t wait to watch them develop, especially the junior high this year,” stated McEldowney, “and watch them get better.”

