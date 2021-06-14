Lady Jets complete basketball camp

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets held its basketball camp under the direction of second year head coach, Zane Shellabarger.

“We wasn’t able to do anything last summer and this is refreshing to be able to see kids smiles instead of having to worry about masks and to be able to give high fives and things of that nature,” said Shellabarger. “It’s been a blessing – it’s been a lot of fun.”

Coach Shellabarger was pleased with a “good number of kids” out for the camp.

“I wanted to do it a little different this year and get everbody involved in it and try to get a little comradery built, team chemistry built,” Shellebarger stated. “I remember when I was a little guy. I always looked up to the older guys and I know the girls do the same thing so we’re having a lot of fun with it.”

Coach Shellabarger was assisted by his high school Lady Jets basketball players and his daughter, Stella Shellabarger, a Lady Jets standout basketball player and recent 2021 graduate.

“Stella is going to help me coach a little bit this year when she can,” noted Shellabarger. “I am very pleased to have her help this year.”

Campers going into the third grade through eight grade were invited to the Lady Jets basketball camp.

“We’re teaching the fundamentals of basketball and trying to have fun, that’s the biggest thing,” Shellabarger said. “I’ve been under the impression for a long time, boys with play to have fun, girls have to have fun to play.”

“Like any small school we struggle with numbers so I’m trying to incorporate a little bit of the fundamentals of the game of basketball but allowing them to have fun doing it,” added Shellabarger.

“We’ve been doing a lot of games, trying to teach them the right way to do things but not being critical about it – just trying to have fun and allow them to have a good time.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

