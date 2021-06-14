GGSA Summer Smackdown draws 46 teams

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Girls Softball Association (GGSA) competed its Summer Smackdown USSSA National Qualifier fast pitch softball tournament at Greenville’s Stebbins Field, home of the Lady Wave Softball with two Greenville teams earning championship trophys.

“Good weekend for GGSA softball here at Stebbins Field,” said GGSA President, Eric Fellers. “We have 46 teams from all over. The tournament ran very smoothly and it’s good for the community and for GGSA.”

Sunday tournament action faced a one hour delay following an overnight storm that passed throught the area.

“We had about an inch and a half of rain last night and we were only delayed an hour,” noted Fellers. “We had good weather the rest of the day and had some good championship games.”

Greenville teams earned two first place trophies and a runner-up out of the four divisions.

“Thank the GGSA officers,” Fellers said. “They have all been out here busting their tails working on the fields getting them going. Some of Ohio Wave teams came out and volunteered this weekend also. We had many volunteers working in the concession stand to make all this possible.”

The two new diamonds, five and six were ready for play for the Summer Smackdown tournament.

“It is great to have those two new diamonds,” Fellers stated. “We have the new bleachers that were assembled this week so that is an added bonus for people to enoy while watching games. Those new fields are coming together and looking really good. Kids enjoy playing on them.”

The 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U divisions were completely filled for the weekend tournament making up the 46-team weekend event.

Teams included:

10U: Indiana Jazz, Springfield Heat, Miami Valley Lady Prospects, Southwest Outlaws, Focus Fastpitch, Cames Softball, Thunderstruck, Ohio Wave, Bellepoint Bellas and HH Roadwarriors.

12U: Ohio Wave-Navy, Finesse-Kubacki, Indiana Jazz, Miami Valley Lady Prospects, Darke Rebels, Southwest Outlaws, Focus Fastpitch, Ohio United 09, Ohio Wave-Stebbins, Miami County Blaze, DC Flyers and Ohio Danger Fastpitch.

14U: Firestorm Fastpitch, Focus Fastpitch-Parkes, Ohio Wave-Cromwell, Miami County Blaze, Cincy Lynx, Ohio Wave-Harter, TC Force, Sirens Fastpitch-Lawson, HH Roadwarriors 07, Team Combat, Strike Zone Fillies and Thunderstruck.

16U: Miami County Blaze, TC Force, Ohio Attack-Roop, MOV Pride-Baugh, Ohio Wave-Mclear, Buckey Heat, Valley Storm, Freedom Elite, Ohio Wave-Jenkinson, Sting Home Field Elite, HH Roadwarriors and Ohio Starz.

Greenville’s Ohio Wave 12U fell to Rossford’s Finess in the championship game earning a second place finish.

Greenville’s Ohio Wave 14U-Cromwell team defeated Dayton’s HH Road Warriors 9-4 to claim the championship trophy and Greenville’s Ohio Wave 16U-Jenkinson squad defeated Ohio Attack-Roop in a three-inning 14-1 run rule game to earn the 16U championship trophy.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_6936.jpg Coach Cromwell looks on as his Ohio Wave 14U players slides safely into third in the team’s Championship win over the HH Road Warriors. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_7617.jpg Coach Cromwell looks on as his Ohio Wave 14U players slides safely into third in the team’s Championship win over the HH Road Warriors. The 14U Ohio Wave-Cromwell fast pitch team gets a hit in the team’s GGSA Summer Smackdown championship game to take the first place trophy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_7623.jpg The 14U Ohio Wave-Cromwell fast pitch team gets a hit in the team’s GGSA Summer Smackdown championship game to take the first place trophy. Ohio Wave 14U-Cromwell cathcer makes a stop behind the plate in the team’s championship win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_7692.jpg Ohio Wave 14U-Cromwell cathcer makes a stop behind the plate in the team’s championship win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_7970.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8253.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8329.jpg The Ohio Wave 16U-Jenkinson gets a hit in the teams Championship win over Ohio Attack-Roop team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8399.jpg The Ohio Wave 16U-Jenkinson gets a hit in the teams Championship win over Ohio Attack-Roop team. Greenville’s 16U Ohio Wave-Jenkinson gets a hit in the team’s Championship win over Ohio Attack-Roop. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8403.jpg Greenville’s 16U Ohio Wave-Jenkinson gets a hit in the team’s Championship win over Ohio Attack-Roop. Skylar Bryson pitches a complete game GGSA Summer Smackdown 14-1 win the give the the Ohio Wave 16U-Jenkinson team the Championship trophy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8429.jpg Skylar Bryson pitches a complete game GGSA Summer Smackdown 14-1 win the give the the Ohio Wave 16U-Jenkinson team the Championship trophy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8431.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8444.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_8530.jpg Greenville’s Ohio Wave-Cromwell fast pitch softball team defeats Dayton’s HH Road Warriors 9-4 to win the GGSA 14U Summer Smackdown Championship. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_p.jpg Greenville’s Ohio Wave-Cromwell fast pitch softball team defeats Dayton’s HH Road Warriors 9-4 to win the GGSA 14U Summer Smackdown Championship. Greenville’s Ohio Wave 16U-Jenkinson fast pitch softball team wins the GGSA Summer Smackdown 16U Championship trophy with a 14-1 run rule win over Ohio Attack-Roop. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_x.jpg Greenville’s Ohio Wave 16U-Jenkinson fast pitch softball team wins the GGSA Summer Smackdown 16U Championship trophy with a 14-1 run rule win over Ohio Attack-Roop. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

