Ansonia boys basketball camp a success

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Tigers boys basketball program held its youth basketball camp under the direction of head varsity coach, Devin Limburg.

“The kids had a really good week,” said Limburg. “I saw improvement, especially in the younger kids. The kids had a lot of fun with the shooting competitions and 3-on-3 tournaments.”

The camp hosted 36 campers in grades five through eight with varsity assistant coach, Stuart Beisner, eighth grade coach, Tony Spence and current and recent former high school players assisting Coach Limburg.

“The focus of the camp was to teach the kids skills first and get them familiar with our vocabulary and what we will be expecting in Jr High and High School,” Coach Limburg noted. “We wanted the kids to get familiar with the coaches and be ready consistently across the program.”

Coach Limburg and his staff were pleased with the camp turnout and the accomplishments on the court.

“Youth camp is probably my favorite part of summer basketball,” Limburg stated. “It is fun seeing the kids back in the gym wanting to improve and have fun.”

“I am looking forward to the season and seeing these kids play,” Coach Limburg concluded.

The 2021 Ansonia boys basketball campers https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Ansonia-Basketball-Camp-boys.jpg The 2021 Ansonia boys basketball campers Courtesy photo

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

