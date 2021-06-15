Tyler Kuhn Memorial draws large crowds

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Citizens Baseball League (GCBL) held its fifth annual three-day rec ball Tyler Kuhn Memorial Baseball Tournamet at Greenville’s Sater Heights Park.

“Hot baseball weather,” said GCBL board president, Ron Kerg. “It’s great to have so many good rec ball teams playing here in Greenville this weekend. “Daniel Jones again has done a great job with the tournament.”

The annual tournament is held to honor Tyler Kuhn, a 2012 Greenville Senior High School graduate that tragically lost his life in a car accident on October 2, 2012.

Kuhn was the starting centerfielder for the Green Wave varsity baseball team and stood for everything that is right in the game of baseball.

“Tyler was a great ball player, just a great person,” Kerg stated. “He was not only a good young man but a great ball player.”

The weekend tournament made up of strictly rec ball teams saw 30 teams make their way to Greenville for the annual event.

“In this world we are in today, it’s great to have this many rec ball teams in one place,” said Kerg. “We are very fortunate to have a great organization and a great blueprint to keep moving ahead. We’re are so fortunate to have great volunteers.”

The Sater Park diamonds were packed with local and out of town teams with much praise given to the well manicured baseball fields.

“I want to thank our board, I want to thank all our volunteers we have out here, the people in the concession stand, the people cleaning the bathrooms, the people dumping the trash,” said Kerg. “I want to thank these rec ball teams that have come here this weekend, come here in the heat, the parents.”

“I want to thank everybody involved because this is what it’s about,” Kerg added. “This is why we put the time in, this is why Adam Eberwein does the work he does on the diamonds and how well they look. This is why we are involved because this is what we are about, we’re a rec ball organization.”

