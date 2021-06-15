Greenville volleyball completes 3 day camp

GREENVILLE – Greenville held its Lady Wave volleyball camp under the direction of fourth year head coach Michelle Hardesy.

“We’re getting them involved – getting some interest in the volleyball program here at Greenville,” said Hardesty. “We are working on ‘skills before drills’ kind of thing – focusing on fundamentals.”

The three day camp hosted 36 players in grades three, four, five and six in the Greenville Senior High School gymnasium.

Coach Hardesty was pleased with the number of young girls in attendance and especially pleased with her high school players that helped each day with the camp.

“ I am really excited about my helpers,” said Hardesty. “Going into the summer with our high school players we have bigger numbers than we have had in years past.”

The seventh and eighth grade girls volleyball camp will be held in several weeks led by Coach Hardesty.

“We’re looking for some consistency in having a freshman, junior varsity and varsity team where they are consistenty playing as a team,” Coach Hardesty stated. “In years past we have had a freshman and JV team but I’ve always still had to have players that played freshman and JV or JV and varsity just because the numbers weren’t there – so I am real excited going into our fourth season here at Greenville.”

Volleyball campers lineup behind the net to take a turn at a return. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-51-.jpg Volleyball campers lineup behind the net to take a turn at a return. A young Greenville volleyball player makes a return at the net at the school’s volleyball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-55-.jpg A young Greenville volleyball player makes a return at the net at the school’s volleyball camp. A Greenville camper makes a return at the volleyball net at recent camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-56-.jpg A Greenville camper makes a return at the volleyball net at recent camp. A Greenville volleyball camper makes a return at the three day camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-69-.jpg A Greenville volleyball camper makes a return at the three day camp. A young Greenville volleyball camper makes a return at the net. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-72-.jpg A young Greenville volleyball camper makes a return at the net. A young volleyball player makes a return at the Greenville volleyball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-76-.jpg A young volleyball player makes a return at the Greenville volleyball camp. A young Lady Wave volleyball player returns a serve in the recent Greenville volleyball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-79-.jpg A young Lady Wave volleyball player returns a serve in the recent Greenville volleyball camp. A future Lady Wave volleyball player displays the proper way to make a return. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_p-1.jpg A future Lady Wave volleyball player displays the proper way to make a return. Greenville varsity volleyball coach, Michelle Hardesty shows a camper the proper way to serve a volleyball. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_s-Greenville-City-School-Volleyball-Camp-Grades-3-6-1-.jpg Greenville varsity volleyball coach, Michelle Hardesty shows a camper the proper way to serve a volleyball. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

