Greenville Post 140 dumps Troy


Beyke’s walk-off run-scoring eighth-inning single lifts Greenville American Legion Post 140 over Troy.

By Gaylen Blosser - DarkeCountyMedia.com

Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

GREENVILLE- Greenville American Legion Post 140 defeated the visiting the Troy Legends 6-5 with a Tyler Beyke extra innings walk-off single.

“What a game,” Post 140 coach, Chad Henry stated following the walk-off extra-inning game.

Troy jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third-inning with Greenville using a fourth-inning Beyke walk, Will Cook reaching by way of a Troy erro on a hard hit ground ball to second, a Jarod Lee walk and Beyke scoring on a passed ball to make it a 3-1 Troy lead after four-innings of play.

Post 140 made it a one-run game after five-complete with a Bush walk, a one-out Dawson Stephens walk and a Beyke sacrifice fly to center scoring Bush cutting Troy’s lead to 3-2.

Troy made it a 4-2 advantage in the top of the sixth bringing Greenville Post 140 to the plate in the bottom of the inning to score three-runs to lead 5-4 after six-complete.

Post 140’s runs came by way of a one-out Francis single, a Jack Kletzly singe, a two-run double off the bat of Bush and a Troy error on a Jared Longenecker hard hit grouder to second plating the go-ahead run.

The visitors took advantage of a bloop single and a sacrifice fly to even the score at 5-5 in the top of the fifith and Greenville going quietly in the bottom of the seventh sending the game to extra-innings.

Will Cook struck out three Troy batters in a row in the top of the eighth setting up Greenville’s eighth-inning win with back-to-back Carson Bey and Bush walks, a Longenecker bunt single loading the bases and the Beyke one-out game winning walk-off single to to center.

Hayden Bush paced Post 140 going 1-3 with 2-walks, 2-RBIs and 2-runs; Tyler Beyke went 1-3 with a walk, 2-RBIs and a run; Will Cook was 1-3 with a walk; Jarod Lee went 1-3 with a walk; Colton Francis 1-4 with a run; Dawson Stephens went 1-1 with a walk; Carson Bey a walk, 1-run; Jacob Longenecker was 1-3; Jack Kletzly went 1-4 and Logan Stastny scored a run.

The Wednesday night Post 140 win extends Greenville’s win streak to five-games.

00300110 5 9 2 Troy

00011301 6 8 2 Greenville

