Lady Wave basketball camp well attended

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave 2021-22 basketball program hosted 123 girls at its four-day girls basketball camp for girls entering grades K-8 under the direction of veteran Greenville head coach Rachel Kerns after missing the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really nice to be able to come back and have summer camp,” said Kerns. “Last year we weren’t able to have it due to COVID and we were excited, not really sure what it was going to bring but it exceeded all of our expectations.”

The four-day camp held two daily sessions including a morning session for girls entering fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade and the afternoon hosting incoming kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth graders at Greenville’s K-8 facility.

Height on the gym floor was noticeable this year as the campers took to the courts after a year of missed summer camp.

“They are all young but it is exciting to see height in the gym and multiple girls with height,” Kerns stated.

The local girl’s camp continues to draw large numbers each year as campers return from previous years.

The Lady Wave high school basketball players along with the coaching staff assist Coach Kerns in making the camp a continued success.

“There is no way we could do this without our high school girls,” said Kerns. “We had more that 20 here every day and they are the ones that really run it. We set it up and they’re the one who execute it. They do a fabulous job.”

“My entire coaching staff, varsity all the way down through junior high help with the camp,” Kerns added. “It’s a total team effort and it worked out really well.”

The camp included offensive and defensive drills as well as shooting, dribbling. Individual and team prizes were awarded in addition to a camp T-shirt and basketball for each camper to take home.

“It has been a good summer so far,” Coach Kerns concluded. “It’s just nice to be able to see the kids in the summer – we didn’t get that last year.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

