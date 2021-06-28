Wave golf outing registration open

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave Football Golf Outing will be held Saturday, July 31 at the Versailles Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

“Come out and support our program,” said Greenville football coach Bart Schmitz. “It’s our No. 1 fund raiser that allows us to put our kids in the best possible equipment that money can buy.”

The day’s events will allow the Green Wave football program to compete for the MVL Championship and the opportunity to represent Greenville in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Playoffs.

“We have been doing the golf outing for nine years now,” Schmitz said. “Last year we had to take a break unfortunately but we are trying to get it back up and rolling.”

“Over the years our golf outing has purchased two sets of uniforms at the varsity level, a set of uniforms at the middle school level. It has bought us our endzone camera and sideline video capabilities, headsets for the staff so that we can better communicate on Friday nights and it has repadded some of our sleds.

“With this year’s proceeds not only will we help pay for our yearly expenses, video and our Huddle but it is also going to help us purchase new practice equipment which we are in dire need of to upgrade our practice equipment so our kids can be more effective on Friday nights,”added Schmitz.

The golf outing is accepting “Hole Sponsors” and participation entry forms.

“We have had great support in the past,” said Schmitz. “We are just looking for that continued support of the football program.”

“The boosters and the athletic department do a great job of buying helmits and shoulder pads and putting us in the best possible equipment that money can buy,” continued Schmitz. “This is our part to help by buying some other things so the kids here in Greenville can play football at no cost to them.”

Send hole sponsor form and check(s) to:

Green Wave Football Golf Outing

c/o Bart Schmitz

6318 Arcanum Bearsmill Road

Make checks payable to;

Greenville Athletic Boosters

Memo: Football Golf Outing

“It’s a fun time to come out and support the boys, the football team,” concluded Schmitz. “All the proceeds that are made from the outing goes directly back into the football program.”

Greenville Green Wave football gets a team tackle in the 2020 OHSAA football season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_2020-GHS-Football.jpg Greenville Green Wave football gets a team tackle in the 2020 OHSAA football season. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

