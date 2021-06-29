Lady Wave soccer numbers on the rise

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls soccer program held a four day youth soccer camp at Greenville High School

With numbers dwindling in many school sports programs, the Lady Wave program under the direction of Greenville varsity head coach Dave Ernst is seeing numbers on the rise in the program with 61 attending the four day camp.

“Two years ago we had a camp of 12 so the word is getting out there,” said Ernst. “There is some excitement about soccer this year and we are glad to ride that wave.”

Coach Earns and his staff attend gym classes twice a year at the Greenville K-8 building to promote Lady Wave soccer.

“We work with the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade,” Ernst noted. “We do two parts – one is obviously sharing soccer and also recruiting.”

“We struggled at 22 last year,” Ernst said of the high school program. “We’re going to look to be pushing the 32 number this year at the high school level.”

Lady Wave junior varsity coach, Ethan Cundiff and volunteer coach, Steve Shepard assisted Coach Ernst along with the high school girl’s soccer team members.

“All my varsity and junior varsity girls are helping,” said Ernst. “We are averaging 17-18 girls coming out each night to help run the camp. We are running the camp but the girls are actually running the camp.”

“We lay everything out and then we give the lesson plans to the girls and say make it your own, something you can show these kids,” Ernst added. “They’re doing 10-12 minute groups and then rotate, do three rotations and then we get some game play in.”

The staff is taught passing, shooting, dribbling and throw-ins and small drills while playing 6-on-6 games concluding with a Thursday night full hour of actual play.

Each camper received a T-shirt and four nights of camp as Coach Earnst and his staff continue to build the Lady Wave soccer program.

A young camper makes a kick at Greenville’s soccer camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_3924-1.jpg A young camper makes a kick at Greenville’s soccer camp. Greenville varsity girls soccer coach, Dave Ernst looks on as campers work on soccer drills. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_5905-1.jpg Greenville varsity girls soccer coach, Dave Ernst looks on as campers work on soccer drills. Lady Wave soccer players and campers scrimmage at the school’s soccer camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_6052-1.jpg Lady Wave soccer players and campers scrimmage at the school’s soccer camp. A Lady Wave varsity soccer player and camper battle at the schoo’s soccer camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_6108-1.jpg A Lady Wave varsity soccer player and camper battle at the schoo’s soccer camp. Young Greenville campers work on kicking at the Lady Wave soccer camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_o-1.jpg Young Greenville campers work on kicking at the Lady Wave soccer camp. Greenville soccer camp k-third grade campers and coaching staff. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_p-3.jpg Greenville soccer camp k-third grade campers and coaching staff. Greenville Lady Wave soccer camp fourth-eighth grade campers and coaching staff. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_s-1.jpg Greenville Lady Wave soccer camp fourth-eighth grade campers and coaching staff. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

