Wave football camp registration open

GREENVILLE – Greenville football coach, Bart Schmitz and the high school football coaching staff invites local youth to attend the annual Green Wave Football Youth Camps.

“It is a good way for us to give back to the young kids that want to play football in the future, to start building that relationship and teaching the fundamentals of the game of blocking and tackling,” said Schmitz. “It is a great time to get as many kids as we can. We have fun, we play games, we do some competitions.”

Join Coach Schmitz and his staff for the three-day youth football camp on the campus of Greenville Senior High School at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field.

The camps will foucus on the fundamentals of football and building relationships between the youth fooball family and the high school and junior high football families.

“My high school staff and varsity football players help with the camp,” Schmitz noted. “Campers get an introduction to who they are and who we are and how we opporate. We try to teach life lessons about how to be a good person and do things the right way but most importantly to get the game of football in these kids hands and minds to teach them the fundamentals.”

The camps are designed for players entering grades 2-6 in the fall of 2021. Players will be divided into groups of similar abiltiy and age in order to guarantee each player receives and skill appropriate instruction.

“Every kid that registers for $20 will get a T-shirt,” said Coach Schmitz. “It’s a great program being coached by the varsity staff and to start learning the fundamentals of football.”

For information contact:

Bart Schmitz, Head Football Coach

Greenville High School

100 Green Wave Way

Greenville, OH 45331

bschmitz@gcswave.com

Greenville head varsity football coach, Bart Schmitz gives hands-on instructions to a Green Wave camper. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Camp-Coach-Bart-Schmitz.jpg Greenville head varsity football coach, Bart Schmitz gives hands-on instructions to a Green Wave camper. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122