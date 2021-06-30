GHS alumni soccer matches scheduled

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Senior High School soccer program is holding this year’s alumni soccer matches on July 31. The boys varsity team will take on the GHS boys alumni with a 6 p.m. start time followed by the Lady Wave alumni taking on the current girls varsity soccer team.

The 2020 alumni matches were cancelled due to COVID giving former and current players an opportunity to knock the dust off their soccer cleats and take to the turf for the 2021 matchups sponsored by Francis Condon Insurance.

Coming off four days of Greenville girls soccer camp, there is much excitement with the girls program returning under the direction of second year head coach Dave Erns along with JV coach Ethan Cundiff and volunteer assistant coach Steve Shepard.

The Lady Wave returns 10 starters from to 2020 season as the program continues to show improvement along with numbers.

“I am just excited to get back out to pitch against the alumni to showcase our growth,” said Ernst. “The girls have put in a great deal of work since last December first. They have been going strong three days a week in the gym and in the weight room.”

“The numbers are up to where we can have two full teams, varsity and JV, so that leads to field time for the players that need experience,” Ernst added. “All our scorers are back and several more are ready to grow into the players to watch out for in the MVL. I believe people will be surprised in our growth from last year.”

The Girl’s Program would like to thank this season’s sponsors: GNB Banking Centers, SRL/Troutwine Insurance, Greenville Car Wash, Greenville Dairy King, Hittle Buick GMC, Francis Condon Insurance, Spirit Medical Transport. Tdb Associate Inc. being the sponsor of the new Team Bags.

The Greenville boys team coached by first year head coach Marshall Combs looks to start the rebuilding of a program. Youth will be a valued commodity for this year’s roster.

To participate in this year’s alumni match, please contact Coach Ernst at 937-459-7967 or dernst@gcswave.com. The cost to play is $25 and players will receive a match jersey. Deadline to play is July 24.

Greenville alumni takes on Lady Wave in a previous alumni soccer match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_1532.jpg Greenville alumni takes on Lady Wave in a previous alumni soccer match. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

