22 Edison Student-Athletes named to All-Academic Team

PIQUA — Edison State Community College saw 22 of its student-athletes receive Academic All-Conference honors for the Spring 2021 semester.

To qualify, a student-athlete must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.30 GPA in order for the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) to recognize them.

“Given the adversity these student-athletes have had to face over the past year, earning a 3.30 GPA or better speaks to their commitment to athletics and academics,” said Nate Cole, director of Athletics and Student Life at Edison State.

Members of the men’s baseball team earning honors include Dylan Ballauer of Hamilton, Zach Grau of Florence, Ky., Clay Jacobs of Huntsville, Jon MacHamer of North Canton (4.0 GPA), and Tyler Russell of Grove City (4.0 GPA).

Five members of the women’s basketball team earned honors, including Maddie Downing of New Madison, Kailah Johnson of Holland (4.0 GPA), Rylie McIver of Sidney (4.0 GPA), Trisa Porter of New Madison, and Allison Siefring of St. Henry (4.0 GPA).

Jennifer Bole of Union, Layne Claudy of Greenville (4.0 GPA), Lily Henning of Dayton, Olivia Place of Anna, Kayla Runyon of Tipp City, and Brandi Weber of Lewisburg represent the softball team in academic excellence.

The volleyball team is represented in academic excellence by six players, including Faith Bockrath of Sidney, Allison Freisthler of Troy (4.0 GPA), Bristynn Graham of Vincennes, Ind., Jadyn Sharp of Greenville (4.0 GPA), Brianna Slusher of Troy, and Katelyn Sosby of Jackson Center.

Edison State Community College is one of 13 participating members of the OCCAC. The college also competes in Region XII as a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in men’s baseball and women’s softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball.

For more information, visit athletics.edisonohio.edu.

Provided photo