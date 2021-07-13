Lady Wave complete volleyball camp

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave volleyball program under the direction of head coach Michelle Hardesty and assistant coach, Jim Hardesty along with Matchpoint Volleyball, Inc. based out of Columbus, OH provided three days of instruction at the Greenville High School Team Camp.

“It is a good starting point,” Michelle Hardesty said. “What we see here at camp gives us a general idea of what we need to work on going forward. We have high expectations for out teams every year. I never give them much more than they deserve until they prove themselves … so we’ll see what happens.”

The mission of Matchpoint volleyball is to provide a single source for volleyball-specific performance improvement for athletes and coaches alike. Matchpoint is unique because of its comprehensive offerings and the high level of experience and expertise of its staff.

Matchpoint’s Randy Schmidt of Bellefontaine and Wilmington College assistant coach, Hope Neargarder were on hand for three days of instructions at the Greenville High School gymnasium.

“Randy is here for his third season with us and Hope is back for her second year at our camp,” said Coach Hardesty. “Hope coaches college so she’s been a good addition for our second year.”

The 2021 event hosted 30 Greenville high school athletes, grades 9-12 interested in playing volleyball for the Lady Wave program.

“We’re teaching fundamentals to start with,” said GHS assistant coach Jim Hardesty. “The older girls are getting a little bit more team play than the younger ones. The younger campers are working on their passing and their serving – the older girls are doing more team event things. We’re mixing some of the freshmen with the older ones to try to get them up to speed.”

The Team Camp provided a total of 15 hours of instructions over three days while giving the Lady Wave coaching staff an insight into the upcoming OHSAA fall volleyball season.

“The girls come in knowing they can showcase their talents and work harder to get better,” noted Michelle. “We start in June with a lot of the conditioning and some open gyms to prepare them for these 15 hours of pretty grueling activity.”

“They know nothing is a given,” continued Hardesty. “You could find a freshman playing varsity and find juniors playing JV. It is whatever they want to put into it – earn and get out of it.”

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few young girls on varsity this year and actually getting a lot of playing time,” Jim added, “so this is a good chance to see them mix in with everybody for the first time.”

Like other sports, Coach Hardesty notes volleyball is also a sport that can see improvement with athletes working out alone during the season as well as the offseason.

“There a a lot of things they can do on their own at home with ball handling,” said Coach Michelle Hardesty. “Find a brick wall – that kind of thing and always work on conditioning. It’s not a wimpy sport for lack of a better term. You have to be conditioned, strong, mentally tough and physically ready to play.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

