DC motorcycle racing growing

GREENVILLE – Western Ohio Motor Sports located in Greenville, OH continues to bring motorcycle racing to Darke County and beyond.

Len and Diane launched Western Ohio Motor Sports in 2017 along friends and began promoting flat track races in the area.

“We have some really good friends that help us,” said Nealeigh. “We have track people, we own our own equipment, we have two water trucks, we have drag trucks and we have everything we need to for a great race track – a safe racetrack for all our riders.”

The organization brought five flat track races to the western side of Ohio in 2021 beginning with a May 1st race at J and M Ranch located east of Ansonia next to US-127 N followed with June and July races at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

“Darke County and Ohio is a very large motorcycle racing community,” Nealeigh stated. “This area is very big into racing and the Darke County Fairgrounds is one of the most popular in country for the flat track racers.”

Next up for Western Ohio Motor Sports is flat track racing at the 2021 Great Darke County Fair.

“August 27, the last Friday night of the Darke County Fair, Western Ohio Motor Sports and the Darke County Agricultural Society is presenting a motorcycle flat track race on the cushion limestone half mile track,” said Nealeigh. “Little kids from four years old all the way up to 70 year olds with some pros and ex-pros mixed in between will be racing with speeds close to 100 MPH.”

Practice starts at 3 p.m. with the Grand Opening Ceremonies beginning a 5 p.m. and racing starting at 5:30 p.m. Bob Anthony will serve as the 2021 Grand Marshal.

Western Ohio Motor Sports recently constructed a new flat track at J and M Ranch located at 6129 Reed Road, Ansonia, Ohio and will close out their 2021 schedule with a September race at the new track.

“We run September 26th at the J & M Ranch on 127 north of Greenville, the Steam Threshers location,” noted Nealeigh. “Western Ohio built a quarter mile 65 foot wide short track there.”

Seating at the new track is available and fans are welcome to bring lawn chairs also. Concession stands will be available.

“We have 42 sponsors that help with our racing,” said Nealeigh. “We also have 40 volunteers that help with our racing program.”

“The riders really like the new track,” Nealeigh concluded. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”

Flat track motorcycle racers pass by the grandstand at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

