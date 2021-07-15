Combs new GHS boys soccer coach

GREENVILLE – Marshall Combs takes over as the new Greenville Senior High School head varsity boys soccer coach for the 2021 season.

“I am very happy to be in Greenville,” said Coach Combs.”I’m excited.”

A Brookville High School graduate, Combs played soccer for an excellent Blue Devils program along with a high school wrestling career.

“It was a great foundation and the coaches there is what prompted me to get involved in coaching here because they were a huge impact on my sports life and on my personal life as well,” Combs said. “It is a great way to develop young men for the future with good hearts, good integrity and good work ethics.”

Combs served in the United States Marine Corps and now serves a State Farm Insurance Agent located at 200 Wagoner Avenue in Greenville.

Putting down roots in the Treaty City with ownership of the former Diane Evans agency, Combs looks to build a strong Green Wave boys soccer program.

“I plan on being here a long time with my career and I plan on being here for a long time for soccer too,” Combs stated, “so it was kind of the perfect senario for me to come in and take over.”

Soccer numbers have been on the decline in the boys soccer program recently but Combs is up to the challenge of building a strong program at Greenville and invites anyone interested in joining the program to come out.

“We have a full varsity team right now and we are looking for more numbers to put together a full JV team,” said Combs. “Any high school aged boys in the area that are in the Greenville school district that are interested in playing soccer, now is the time to come out and get to know the sport and to get to know the rest of the players and me as the coach as well.”

The soccer program is underway with open field voluntary soccer workouts at the Greenville High School sports complex.

“The guys come out here, they work out, they start getting in shape, they are getting to know one another as teammates, they are working on their skils, getting their mindset right and preparing for the season,” Combs noted. “It’s voluntary right now until August 2nd.”

“They are happy to be out here for sure and they work hard,” continued Combs. “They are passionate about soccer and they know just like I know, Greenville has the numbers here to put together a powerhouse of a team. It will take some time to get there but we’re going to get there.”

Coach Combs will be leading his team in the Greenville Senior High School soccer program’s 2021 alumni soccer match on July 31. The boys varsity team will take on the GHS boys alumni with a 6 p.m. start time followed by the Lady Wave alumni taking on the current girls varsity soccer team.

“We have our opening home soccer game against Troy August 17th,” Combs said. “It is a really cool sport to watch as well as learn as players but also watch as spectators too. The more people we have in the stands cheering on our team it’s going to motivate them to join the team, work harder and win more games.”

First year Greenville head varsity football coach, Marshall Combs demonstrates a move at the team’s voluntary workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3308.jpg First year Greenville head varsity football coach, Marshall Combs demonstrates a move at the team’s voluntary workout. Greenville soccer player works on skills at the teams workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3401.jpg Greenville soccer player works on skills at the teams workout. A Green Wave high school soccer player works out at the program’s workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3420.jpg A Green Wave high school soccer player works out at the program’s workout. A GHS varsity soccer player makes a play in the team’s workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3443.jpg A GHS varsity soccer player makes a play in the team’s workout. A Wave varsity soccer player puts time in on the field in a voluntary team workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3446.jpg A Wave varsity soccer player puts time in on the field in a voluntary team workout. A varsity boys soccer player makes a kick in the team’s voluntary workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3451.jpg A varsity boys soccer player makes a kick in the team’s voluntary workout. A Green Wave varsity boys soccer player moves the ball in a team workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3460.jpg A Green Wave varsity boys soccer player moves the ball in a team workout. A Green Wave varsity soccer player gets in some practice at the programs workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3467.jpg A Green Wave varsity soccer player gets in some practice at the programs workout. Greenville High School soccer players battle for control at the teams voluntary workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3710.jpg Greenville High School soccer players battle for control at the teams voluntary workout. A GHS boys varsity soccer player gets a workout at the teams open field voluntary soccer workout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3737.jpg A GHS boys varsity soccer player gets a workout at the teams open field voluntary soccer workout. Marshall Combs takes over the Greenville high school boys soccer program. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG_3774.jpg Marshall Combs takes over the Greenville high school boys soccer program. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122