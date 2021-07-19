Greenville shows well in 7-on-7 scrimmage

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School football team saw its first action against opposing programs of the 2021 OHSAA football season when Brookville, St. Henry and Twin Valley South rolled into town for a 7-on-7 high school football scrimmage.

“The kids competed,” said Greenville head football coach Bart Schmitz. “Last year we didn’t get to do this so it was nice to see the kids come out here.”

Brookville took the field under the guidance of Coach Mike Hetrick, Coach Brad Luthman led the St. Henry Redskins on the field and Twin Valley South had head coach Chris Fogle leading his Panthers on the turf.

“It’s always good to see Mike and Brad and Coach Foagel from the schools that come here,” said Schmitz. “I’ve know Brad and Mike for a long time, they are good guys, they have good teams.”

The Green Wave intercepted two passes in the first set of downs on the day against an excellent Brookville Blue Devils football program.

“Our kids are competing this year, they are getting after it, they’re not afraid to put themselves out there and at the end of the day that is all you can ask for,” said Coach Schmitz. “They are coachable, they are working hard and it showed today.”

“Our coaching staff is coming together,” Schmitz added. “We have been working hard all offseason working to get ready.”

“I’m excited to see what this year’s team can do,” Coach Schmitz concluded.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-1-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-2-.jpg A receiver makes a Green Wave catch in the team’s season opening 7-on-7 scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-3-.jpg A receiver makes a Green Wave catch in the team’s season opening 7-on-7 scrimmage. The Greenville coaching staff looks on as a Wave quarterback rolls out to throw. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-4-.jpg The Greenville coaching staff looks on as a Wave quarterback rolls out to throw. Greenville and Twin Valley South receivers battle for a pass in the team’s 7-on-7 high school football scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-5-.jpg Greenville and Twin Valley South receivers battle for a pass in the team’s 7-on-7 high school football scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-6-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-7-.jpg Greenville gets a reception in the Wave’s first 7-on-7 scrimmage of the 2021 high school football season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-8-.jpg Greenville gets a reception in the Wave’s first 7-on-7 scrimmage of the 2021 high school football season. The Greenville coaching staff looks on as one of the team’s quarterback takes a snap from center in 7-on-7 scrimmage action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-9-.jpg The Greenville coaching staff looks on as one of the team’s quarterback takes a snap from center in 7-on-7 scrimmage action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-10-.jpg Greenville’s quarterback fakes a handoff in dropping back for a pass at the teams season opening 7-on-7 scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-11-.jpg Greenville’s quarterback fakes a handoff in dropping back for a pass at the teams season opening 7-on-7 scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-12-.jpg Greenville celebrates a touchdown at the teams home 7-on-7 football scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-13-.jpg Greenville celebrates a touchdown at the teams home 7-on-7 football scrimmage. A Greenville receiver makes a catch in traffic at the season opening 7-on-7 home scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-14-.jpg A Greenville receiver makes a catch in traffic at the season opening 7-on-7 home scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-15-.jpg One of Greenville’s quarterbacks makes a throw in the team’s season opening 7-on-7 scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-16-.jpg One of Greenville’s quarterbacks makes a throw in the team’s season opening 7-on-7 scrimmage. A Greenville quarterback drop backs to throw in the teams opening 7-on-7 scrimmage of the 2021 football season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_ghs-17-.jpg A Greenville quarterback drop backs to throw in the teams opening 7-on-7 scrimmage of the 2021 football season. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122