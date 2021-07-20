GCBL Annie Oakley Classic beats rain

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Citizens Baseball League (GCBL) held its 34th Annual Annie Oakley Classic baseball tournament bringing the curtain down on the organization’s 2021 summer baseball tournament season to a close.
After a year of COVID, GCBL Commissioner, Ron Kerg was pleased with the tournament even though the schedule took some shuffling due to the Saturday night rains that swept through the area.
“It’s not a bad turnout,” said Kerg. “We have some scheduling that we need to change for next year but we’re going to be right back at it next year and it will be just great.”
Heavy rains didn’t stop the tournament but did cause scheduling changes for the tournament director and GCBL staff. Each team entered in the tournament was guaranteed a minimum of three games over the weekend.
“The rain put us back a day but we we have a great group of people that work hard and we just adjusted the schedule,” said Kerg. “We did the best we could with what we was dealt.”
“Saturday we got a lot of 8U and two 14U games in so we made it work,” Kerg added. “We were able to play on the diamonds we were able to get ready for play.”
The Annie Oakley Classic is an open tournament that includes select ball unlike the GCBL’s annual Tyler Kuhn Memorial Tournament that hosts “rec ball” teams only.
Kerg took time to thank the many that made the Annie Oakley Classic a success.
“I want to thank my board, I want to thank all these teams that came to Greenville,” said Kerg. “We have a team from Athens, we have teams from all over that came in here and played in this tournament.”
“It is important to thank the community for their support because I know without the community and their support we wouldn’t be who we are – it’s Greenville Citizents Baseball for a a reason,” Kerg added. “I want to thank my wife (Julie) – she has to put up with me being down here all weekend.”
“We’ll come back at it next year and be ready to go,” Kerg concluded.
