Davidson wins 4th PBA Regional Title

VERSAILLES — Michael Davidson of Versailles won his 4th PBA Regional Title at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. After eight games of qualifying in the 75-person field, he was in 9th place. This was good enough to make the cut to Sunday for 12 more games of head-to-head Match Play competition.

All pins carried over from Saturday’s Qualifying Round of eight games. He battled back all day long and ended up with an impressive 9-3 Match Play record. It is extremely important to win your matches as the winners receive 30 bonus pins for winning. This tournament was a bit different as the winner was crowned for total pinfall after 20 games, including the bonus pins for winning the head-to-head matches.

“It sure feels good to be back in the winner’s circle after a tough few months on the lanes. I will definitely enjoy this victory. However, it is back to the grind of practice and workouts to get ready for the PBA Summer Tour,” Davidson said.

You can follow Michael on his Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/MichaelDavidsonBowling.

Davidson https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_davidson_4th_title_pic.jpg Davidson Provided photo