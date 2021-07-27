Ansonia 2021 football numbers good

ARCANUM – The Ansonia Tigers took to the field Thursday morning in a five-team 7-on-7 high school football scrimmage hosted by the Arcanum Trojans including teams from Arcanum, Brookville, Lehman Catholic and Tri-County North.

Ansonia assistant coach, TJ Filippo was filling in for head coach Matt Macy and had good marks for his team following 30-minute passing plays against Arcanum, The Brookville Blue Devils

“We started off strong,” said Filippo. “We looked really good against Brookville, they’re a good team, I was happy with the way we started.”

The Tigers went 13-15 in the team’s opening series including three-touchdown against an excellent Brookville Blue Devils football program

“We played very well our first series,” Filippo stated. “When you see that stat, 13-for-15 and three touchdowns when we are a running team – you’re happy with that.”

Assistant Coach Filippo is pleased with the Tigers numbers heading into the 2021 OHSAA football season.

We have the best turnout in a long time,” said Filippo. “We’re in the mid-30s – number wise we are looking great.”

“It’s starting the best time of the year when we put the pads on,” Filippi said.

“We had a break and I think we just came out a little flat at the end but we learned a lot and we did some good things,” Filippo said. “We found out what we need to work on and we’ll start working on them and get better.”

Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

