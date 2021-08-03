Friday Night Futbol comes to Greenville Aug. 13

GREENVILLE — On Friday, Aug. 13, Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium and Harmon Field will host “Friday Night Futbol.” This is the official first soccer match of the regular season for the Greenville Green Wave Girls Soccer team as they take on the National Trail Trailblazers at 7 p.m.

This is a new program from OHSAA, which allows a team to add an additional regular season match to their respective schedule. The match just needs to coincide with a community-based Service Project. This years’ Service Project is a Food Drive for the local Food Banks. Each school participates in the food drive with the collections donated to their local food banks.

When asked why he wanted to be involved with this event, Coach Dave Ernst said, “It gives our team an additional opportunity to play a regular season match and help out a well-deserved organization. My girls are looking forward to starting the season on Aug. 13 against National Trail.”

Fans are asked to bring any non-perishable food items to the match and drop off at the entrance, the collection will then be delivered to the Food Bank. You can also donate your food items to any team member or coach prior to the event.

“What a great opportunity, to start off the season a week early and help a great organization, it is a win-win situation” said Ernst.

Those with questions or looking to donate food items, please contact Coach Ernst at 937-459-7967 or dernst@gcswave.com.

Midnight Madness on Aug. 1

Following the Alumni Games on July 31, the Greenville Green Wave Girls soccer team will have its first “Midnight Madness” on Aug. 1 at 12 a.m. OHSAA states official practices can start on August 1, so that is what is going to happen. At the strike of midnight, the girl’s program will take Harmon Field to do a pregame warm-up and run through some drills and a short scrimmage to kick off the 2021 season. Families and friends are encouraged to attend as the entire team and team captains will be announced.

“This should bring some excitement to the program; these girls deserve the attention that they will receive. Let’s start the season off on the right foot, this is going to be an exciting season!” Coach Ernst said.

Car Wash is Aug. 14

Do have a dirty vehicle? The Greenville Green Wave Girls Soccer will be hosting a Car Wash on Aug. 14 at Hittle Buick GMC from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Bring all your vehicles out support the girls’ soccer program. Proceeds will be going towards Senior Night Activities.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Greenville-Green-Wave.jpg

Midnight Madness is Aug. 1