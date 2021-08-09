UNION CITY — On Saturday morning, Aug. 7, the Union City Lions Club sponsored the 1st Annual Heritage Days Disc Golf Tournament at Harter Park. Twenty-three participants started at 9 a.m. and played 18 holes of disc golf.

The top three places won prize money and gift certificates. Winning the event was Dillon Howard with an 11-under score of 47. Dillon won $160 and a $40 gift certificate from Gray House Games. Second place went to Logan White with a score of 48. Logan won $100 and a $20 gift certificate from Gray House Games. And third place went to Gabe Loesch with a score of 50. Gabe won $65 in prize money and a $10 gift certificate from Gray House Games.

Thanks to all participants, and all Lions members who helped. A special thanks to Rodney Fisher from Gray House Games who helped advertise the event and supplied the gift certificates for the winners. Gray House Games is located at 125A 12th Street in Greenville, Ohio, phone: 937-459-0778.

Featured from left to right: Gabe Loesch; Lion Larry Amspaugh; Logan White; Dillon Howard; Lion Scott Flory; and UC Lion President Doug LeMaster. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_All-Three-Winners.jpg Featured from left to right: Gabe Loesch; Lion Larry Amspaugh; Logan White; Dillon Howard; Lion Scott Flory; and UC Lion President Doug LeMaster. Provided photo