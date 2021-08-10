Darke County Chamber hosts 59th Annual Golf Outing

VERSAILLES — Golfers participated in the 59th Annual Chamber Golf Outing at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 2.

“The weather was perfect and the golfers had a great time,” commented Chamber Chairman John Warner. “We were happy to field twenty two teams this year even though we changed to an early morning start.”

The event sponsor for the outing was Wayne HealthCare. Gold sponsors were Phelan Insurance, Premier Health and Walls Brothers Asphalt Co. Silver sponsors were Beanz Buttercream Bakery LLC; Classic Carriers Inc.; GMT Roofing, Inc.; Graves-Fearon Agency Nationwide; Holiday Inn Express; Kevin Flory Landscaping & Lawn Care, Inc.; Leis Realty Company, Inc.; Mercer Savings Bank; Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio; Park National Bank; and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

First place team: Edison State Community College – Chad Beanblossom, Bruce McKenzie, Chris Spradlin, Steve Sykes

Second place team: American Title Resources – Rex Whetstone, Tim Sprague, Steve Moening

Third Place team: Cooper Farms – Bill Staugler, Bob Staugler, Dave Staugler, Jack Staugler

Hole In One Sponsors: Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Hittle Buick GMC and Troutwine Auto Sales.

The following businesses were prize donors: Aim Media Midwest, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Bob Nelson, Brethren Retirement Community, Darke Rural Electric, Edison State Community College, King’s Poultry, KitchenAid/Whirlpool, Loudy Office Machines, Mercer Savings Bank, Park National Bank, Shaun Hayes/Berkshire Hathawy HomeServices Professional Realty, Splash N Dash, Versailles Rehabilition and Healthcare Center, Wayne Builders Supply/St. Henry Tile Co., Wayne HealthCare Foundation, and Wielands Jewelers.

“We want to thank the Chamber Ambassadors for planning the event, the sponsors and everyone that supported the Chamber 59th Annual Golf Outing,” stated Chamber Ambassador Chairman Joel Allread. “Plans are already underway for the chamber’s 60th Outing on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Be sure to save the date for next year and golf with the chamber!”

Provided photo