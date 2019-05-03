Driver avoids injury in single-vehicle accident

GETTYSBURG – A driver narrowly escaped injury Friday morning after deputies say he is believed to have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to the area of 5858 Gettysburg Pitsburg Road to a possible accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigations into the accident have revealed that a black 1992 Chevrolet 1500 was northbound on Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road when the driver drifted off the left side of the roadway making contact with and breaking off a utility pole before coming to rest in the front yard of a private residence located at 5858 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road.

The resulting accident caused the utility pole along with power lines to fall across the roadway, blocking traffic in both directions, and causing power outages in the general area.

The male driver of the vehicle was evaluated by Gettysburg Rescue on the scene before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A driver is believed to have fallen asleep early Friday morning, escaping serious injury. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Accident-2.jpg A driver is believed to have fallen asleep early Friday morning, escaping serious injury. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Friday-accident-1.jpg