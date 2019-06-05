Chamber hosts annual meeting

Provided photo

A number of individuals were recognized at the Darke County Chamber of Commerce 2019 annual meeting at Romer’s Catering on Thursday, May 30. Shown left to right: Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Chamber Director, Marcie Longnecker, Public Affairs Liaison, Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague, John Warner, President and CEO, Brethren Retirement Community and Chamber Chairman-Elect, Marty McCabe, McCabe Painting Services and 2018 Chamber Citizen of the Year, Peggy Foutz, Financial Achievement Services and 2019 Chamber Citizen of the Year, Mark McDaniel, Executive Director, Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and recipient 2019 Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, Dennis Butts, Leis Realty Property Management and 2017 recipient 2017 Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, Sharon Deschambeau, President, Darke County Chamber, and Ben Thaeler, District Director, Office of Congressman Warren Davidson.

Provided photo A number of individuals were recognized at the Darke County Chamber of Commerce 2019 annual meeting at Romer’s Catering on Thursday, May 30. Shown left to right: Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Chamber Director, Marcie Longnecker, Public Affairs Liaison, Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague, John Warner, President and CEO, Brethren Retirement Community and Chamber Chairman-Elect, Marty McCabe, McCabe Painting Services and 2018 Chamber Citizen of the Year, Peggy Foutz, Financial Achievement Services and 2019 Chamber Citizen of the Year, Mark McDaniel, Executive Director, Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and recipient 2019 Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, Dennis Butts, Leis Realty Property Management and 2017 recipient 2017 Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, Sharon Deschambeau, President, Darke County Chamber, and Ben Thaeler, District Director, Office of Congressman Warren Davidson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_2019-Chamber-Citizen-of-the-Year-and-Lifetime-Achievement-Awards.jpg Provided photo A number of individuals were recognized at the Darke County Chamber of Commerce 2019 annual meeting at Romer’s Catering on Thursday, May 30. Shown left to right: Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Chamber Director, Marcie Longnecker, Public Affairs Liaison, Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague, John Warner, President and CEO, Brethren Retirement Community and Chamber Chairman-Elect, Marty McCabe, McCabe Painting Services and 2018 Chamber Citizen of the Year, Peggy Foutz, Financial Achievement Services and 2019 Chamber Citizen of the Year, Mark McDaniel, Executive Director, Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and recipient 2019 Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, Dennis Butts, Leis Realty Property Management and 2017 recipient 2017 Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, Sharon Deschambeau, President, Darke County Chamber, and Ben Thaeler, District Director, Office of Congressman Warren Davidson.