Numerous items on board agenda

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair Board discussed an assortment of items at the county fairgrounds during the group’s monthly meeting Wednesday night.

At the start, a representative for county veterans thanked the board for their continued support of projects related to the veteran’s building.

Thanks to corporate sponsors and veteran’s organizations in the county, the group has raised enough money to complete the project this year. Proud of the building and what has been completed, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was thanked for their assistance.

The representative also thanked the fair board for donations that helped fund two D.C. trips for veterans in the county.

Updates were provided on the new swine barn which is proceeding on schedule as walls have been poured and steel beams are in place.

Fair Manager Brian Rismiller discussed an upcoming renewal on liability insurance for the grounds, noting coverage had increased by at least $2000.

Board members optioned the potential for seeking other insurance. However, Rismiller stated the current insurance was serving them well, particularly after several recent claims.

The board also discussed the need to replace a patch of bad flooring, 15 foot by 60 foot, in the rabbit barn, citing a safety issue, at an estimated cost of $5600. While also listing several items lost in the swine barn fire, including bleachers and scales, that need to be replaced.

Also discussed was Ned’s chicken building, citing a need for siding and the roof painted.

Ned’s will no longer occupy the building, and the board is currently waiting on a new vendor.

Citing the building needs something done to it, Dave Niley, fair board director, provided an estimate of $9,000 to complete the project.

The remainder of the meeting was devoted to ongoing discussions relating to north-end parking. Some board members were in favor of complete closure while others optioned various times and open to particular individuals and groups.

In the end, the board voted to continue with parking as usual.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

