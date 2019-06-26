Proceeds to aid disaster recovery project

BRADFORD — It’s a garage sale with a ripple effect and one the community does not want to miss starting at 5 p.m. today — June 26 and running through Friday — at the Oakland Church of the Brethren.

This year will be the seventh garage sale for the Oakland Church with proceeds going to the Brethren Disaster Ministries (BDM) to aid volunteers in disaster recovery projects and relief efforts.

Southern Ohio BDM volunteers have recently been assisting survivors of the tornadoes that hit the Miami Valley on Memorial Day. Assistance included the removal of trees, tree limbs, and debris along with helping individuals move belongings to storage units or moving donated furniture for those starting over.

Last year, the Oakland Church raised over $14,000 from their garage sale.

“There are so many good people out there, willing to help and do things,” said Betsy Nisonger, Oakland Church member and coordinator of the garage sale.

Nisonger explained all items are available by monetary donation (buyers determine the price) and will have a variety of items to choose from including (but not limited to) toys, clothing, furniture, books, décor, and crafts. The church will be offering something new this year, too, a “collector’s corner,” which will have priced unique items.

The ripple effect begins with those wanting to donate items to the church sale. For many individuals, the task of a garage sale may be too cumbersome, or they want an opportunity to help others. The church collects those items over the spring, offering items that meet the needs of any individual during the garage sale. Since the items are not priced, buyers may give what they are able or want to give.

Items not sold by the end of the sale will be donated to the Friedens Lutheran Church in Bloomer where they will be available free to the public. Anything remaining from that point will be given to reservations. Nothing is thrown away.

The Oakland Church youth will also have a meal deal during the garage sale that will include a hot chicken sandwich.

“It’s a lot of work but a lot of fun,” said Nisonger, asking everyone to share the news on the sale and help support disaster recovery projects.

The Oakland Church of the Brethren garage sale runs 5-8 p.m. today, June 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Road, Bradford.

For more information on the garage sale or how to donate call 937/448-2287.

Courtesy Photo Tables are stocked and ready for buyers at the Oakland Church of the Brethren in Bradford. All proceeds will go to the Brethren Disaster Ministries (BDM) to aid volunteers in disaster recovery projects and relief efforts. The garage sale runs 5-8 p.m. today, June 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Oakland.sale_.1.jpg Courtesy Photo A"collector's corner," is all set for buyers at the Oakland Church of the Brethren in Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Oakland.sale_.2.collectors.corner.jpg Courtesy Photo Shown are just a few of the tables stocked and ready for buyers at the Oakland Church of the Brethren in Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Oakland.sale_.3.front_.jpg.jpg

Sale runs Wednesday to Friday at Oakland Church of the Brethren

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

