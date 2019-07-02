Gray, Keeton found guilty

GREENVILLE — A robbery that occurred on Dec. 5 where a firearm was brandished and items stolen from an elderly victim came to a conclusion last week.

Charles H. Gray, 32, and Michael A. Keeton, 32, both of Richmond, Ind., went to trial for aggravated robbery and misuse of a credit card.

Gray was found guilty of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and misuse of a credit card, with the victim over 65 years of age, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to four years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections with credit for 195 days jail time served.

Gray received an additional three years for the firearm for a total prison sentence of seven years.

Keeton was also found guilty of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and misuse of a credit card, with the victim over 65 years of age, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to four years with credit for 62 days jail time served.

Keeton received an additional three years for the firearm for a total prison sentence of seven years.

