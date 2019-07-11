Fire department welcomes four new members

ARCANUM — A report from Arcanum Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine topped the council meeting Tuesday evening.

According to Troutwine, the fire department has made 86 runs for the first half of the year, slightly above the year average with the majority on Tuesdays, and the average response time at nine minutes. The latter is from the call made into 911 and arriving at the location.

“A lot of times we’ve been a lot less than that,” explained Troutwine with a lot of non-emergency runs such as assisting EMS, wires down and trees down, extending the time to the scene. “I don’t think that is bad with us responding from our homes to the firehouse and getting in the vehicle and then going to the scene.”

When asked by Arcanum Village Administrator Bill Kessler if the recent bridge construction on the north and east side of the village had any effect on the response time, Troutwine responded no calls came from the east, but it may have affected a few to the north.

“It really didn’t work out that bad,” said Troutwine who also shared the fire department welcomed four new members with two applications pending.

During public commentary, Dave Kessler provided an update on a recent meeting with Michael R. Hurwitz from Columbus who serves as a technical theatre restoration consultant.

Hurtwitz met with Dave Kessler and other interested individuals at the former village hall to discuss potential opportunities for the building on Monday.

According to Dave Kessler, Hurwitz “opened their eyes for another route,” and said, “Whoever takes this on, has to take it on wholeheartedly.”

Dave Kessler requested access to the building for another meeting slated for Thursday, July 18.

Updates from Arcanum Village Mayor Greg Baumle included work on the horse parade which is scheduled for Dec. 14, and a reminder of the groundbreaking for the new village administration building at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at 309 Albright St.

The mayor also provided an update on the search for a new police chief, which is still a work in progress with potential interviews in two to three weeks. Along with news on Little University LLC, a preschool center and afterschool care, currently in the process of renovating the former school building at 110 E. South St.

Councilmember Tim Philpot Sr. reminded the board and those in attendance the public meeting on sidewalk assessments will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at 1 Pop Rite Drive.

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_Arcanum.council.building.board_.jpg

Public meeting on sidewalk assessments to be held next week

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

