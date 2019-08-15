Drugs issues top court

GREENVILLE – Two defendants cited drug abuse issues in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

First to give an appearance with Judge Jonathan P. Hein presiding was Damon R. Dickey, 23, on an indictment for illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He was arrested on a parole violation on Aug. 10.

Asked for his opinion regarding bail, Dickey stated he was currently in treatment with Darke County Recovery and Wellness, living with his great-grandmother, and had a job lined up.

“I’ve got those going for me,” said Dickey, requesting an own recognizance bond so as not to, “lose all of those.”

When asked about his marijuana and cocaine use, the defendant said it was due to a bad day, that he needed to find better ways to cope with his depression. He went on to state it was, “just a little problem,” leading Hein to inquire of the defendant’s great-grandmother in the courtroom if cocaine and marijuana was a little or big problem. She responded it was huge.

“See the difference, Mr. Dickey?” said Hein before asking who else was in the household with the defendant listing an older sibling and two young children. “You want you around those people?”

“She needs a lot of help. I know my past behavior is not helping. They need all the help they can get,” said Dickey with Hein stating the defendant was not being honest with himself and trying to sugar-coat the situation.

The defendant was released on an OR bond with pretrial supervision. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 19.

Also in court was Jeffrey M. McDowell, 30, of Greenville, on an alleged probation violation from an original conviction for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to Judge Hein, the defendant walked out of Woodhaven Residential Treatment Center on May 11. He failed to report to probation and recently overdosed with time spent at Wayne Hospital.

When asked about obtaining an attorney, McDowell proceeded to waive counsel. He admitted to the allegations but was unable to give a good reason as to why he walked out of Woodhaven beyond impatience and opportunity, that he was open to court recommendation.

McDowell was resentenced to Woodhaven with electronic monitoring.

Defendant open to the court’s recommendation

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

