Hess agrees to extradition

GREENVILLE — Rickie L. Hess Jr., 45, of Greenville, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on two counts trafficking in methamphetamine, a third and fourth-degree felony, last week. He faces up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine on count one and up to three years and a $10,000 fine on the second count.

According to Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby, count two is a mandatory sentence, from nine to 36 months, if Hess is convicted.

“Not sure why it took a couple of months to track him down,” continued Ormsby. The prosecutor noted a warrant was issued back in June with Hess turning himself in on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Unsure if Hess had an ongoing drug abuse problem, coupled with the current offenses and the mandatory prison term, Ormsby recommended a $15,000 bond.

Judge Hein questioned the defendant on a warrant out of Jay County, Ind. Hess responded it was a felony five tied to a court date he requested be changed via his lawyer who had yet to contact him.

“They do things a little different over there,” said Hess. “Obviously they put a warrant for it.”

Hess was granted an own recognizance bond for Darke County, with a $5,000 bond for extradition to Jay County.

A pre-trial conference is slated for Oct. 7.

