Breaking and entering defendants in court

GREENVILLE — Two out of three defendants who broke into a vacant house southeast of Greenville and caught while still on the premises were in court last week.

April R. Mangas, 47, of Greenville, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein in Common Pleas Court for sentencing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. She claimed wanting to find property outside city limits to either build a new home or to remodel.

“I can promise you this, I will never be in another empty home or abandoned property unless I have prior consent,” said Mangas.

“So why pick up somebody else’s property and walk out?” Hein asked with Mangas unable to provide a clear answer. She cited an attempt to find a missing scarf, that she was fidgety and antsy due to being high, that she picked up property from the home without thinking. “That’s the best answer I can give you.”

“If you are fidgety and antsy and grabbing stuff you sound like a seven-year-old not a 47-year-old,” said Hein. He explained that the co-defendants in the case were either avoiding responsibility by blaming her or Mangas was more responsible than she was willing to admit.

Mangas was sentenced to 60 months community control sanctions, courts costs, 100 hours of community service, and to seek, at minimum, part-time employment as the defendant claimed to be disabled.

Justin S. Gantt, 38, of Greenville, present in the courtroom during Manga’s sentencing and a co-defendant in the case also went before Judge Hein.

Gantt stated there was truth in wanting to buy the home, but it was not an excuse for being on the property without permission. He was sentenced to 60 months of community control sanctions, court costs, and 100 hours of community service.

Both sentenced to 60 months community control sanctions

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

