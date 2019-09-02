Village welcomes new police chief

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum is pleased to announce the hiring of their next police chief, Marcus Ballinger. The decision was made after a rigorous hiring process conducted by Clemans Nelson and Associates and the village.

According to a press release statement, the Village is “confident that Chief Ballinger’s experience and dedication to the profession of law enforcement will immensely benefit the Arcanum Police Department and the Village of Arcanum as a whole.”

Chief Ballinger has a diverse background in law enforcement including serving as a Constable for the Sharon Township Police Department and the Lieutenant of the Richwood Police Department near Columbus. Chief Ballinger comes to Arcanum with over 19 years of full-time law enforcement experience and looks forward to his bright future with the village.

“I enjoy working closely with the community and I seek interactions and involvement from the citizens,” says Chief Ballinger. “My goal is to ensure the police department is professional in providing the safety and security of our citizens deserve for the quality of life the citizens desire.”

There were several exceptional candidates for the position, and the Village of Arcanum thanks each applicant for applying.

A formal badge pinning ceremony for Chief Ballinger will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10. during the council meeting at 1 Pop Rite Drive, Arcanum.

