Making the connection

GREENVILLE — We’re the best-kept secret in Darke County, says Sarah Brubaker, Eligibility Referral Supervisor for OhioMeansJobs Darke County.

Located at 603 Wagner Ave., OhioMeansJobs Darke County offers more than just job postings but a wide variety of job-related services. As yesterday marked the 125th anniversary of Labor Day, what better way to celebrate than to highlight county resources for job seekers and employers alike.

The first thing an individual will note upon arrival to OhioMeansJobs Darke County is the resource room. Here, job seekers may use computers to apply for a job online, perform a job search, or even file for unemployment. The resource room is open to anyone at any time that the office is open. Fax and telephones are available for use along with staff onsite to help with resume writing.

OhioMeansJobs also assists eligible unemployed individuals in obtaining in-demand job skills thanks to a grant, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act or WIOA.

WIOA is a federal program that helps individuals upgrade their skills or train for a new career. For example, a dislocated worker (laid-off) can train for in-demand occupations such as (but not limited to) licensed practical nurse, machinists, and automotive service technicians.

“We’ve trained a lot of people on CDL, nursing, medical assisting,” said Brubaker. She explained training is short-term but on-demand. Those interested are provided the resources but still have the option to pick the school that works best for them.

OhioMeansJobs also has an intensive youth program for eligible individuals ages 14 to 24. They assist youth in whatever employment or education goals they are seeking. Perhaps a youth needs help finding that first job, support services, skills training, or transportation.

Brubaker shared a brief story about an area youth who went from working in a restaurant to an assistant manager in only four months.

Every Monday, OhioMeansJobs offers a job readiness training program that helps participants with basic skills from effective communication to problem-solving, employer expectations and interviewing.

Veterans receive priority service, says Brubaker. The DVOP (Disabled Veterans Outreach Program) identifies any veteran who walks through the door and, if eligible, receive additional services. “Those are intensive services to get them back into the workforce.”

OhioMeansJobs Darke County has many partnerships from those who can assist those with disabilities to education, such as neighboring Edison Community College or Darke County Veterans Services. They can assist employers with apprentice connections, information on the labor market, post job openings for them, even connect an employer with a job candidate.

“If we can’t answer it for them, we know how to make the connection,” said Brubaker.

OhioMeansJobs also hosts hiring events such as the Beauty Supply Group is onsite almost every Tuesday.

“You can walk in, apply on our computer, and get interviewed right away,” explained Brubaker. American Food Groups of King’s Command Foods Inc., in Versailles is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at OhioMeansJobs Darke County. Those interested may apply online at OhioMeansJobs and interview that day.

“Any employer in the area is welcome to use our resource center or our hiring events,” said Brubaker with OhioMeansJobs hosting those regularly.

OhioMeansJobs Darke County is located at 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville, phone 937/548-4132 Option #6, or visit them online at jobseeker.ohiomeansjobs.monster.com.

Courtesy photo Located at 603 Wagner Ave., OhioMeansJobs Darke County employment services offer more than just job postings. They provide a wide variety of job-related services. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_OhioMeansJobsDarkeCounty.jpg Courtesy photo Located at 603 Wagner Ave., OhioMeansJobs Darke County employment services offer more than just job postings. They provide a wide variety of job-related services.

OhioMeansJobs Darke County offers multiple services

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.