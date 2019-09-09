To work ‘above the line’

GREENVILLE — They are growing and looking to hire, says Jase Barhorst, human resources manager, at Ramco Electric Motors. The 33-year-old company manufactures electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace.

The company, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer, was founded by Ray and Millie Dunaway and is now under the sole ownership of their son, Dave. It has grown from humble beginnings of a mere ten employees to a current 130, many if not most from the Darke County area.

It was a mid-week afternoon when Barhorst, along with Melissa Good, IT manager, and John Baker, sales, provided a behind-the-scenes peek into the manufacturing plant on Jaysville-St. Johns Road. The company moved from their founding 30,000 square foot facility on Sater Street in 2011 to outside the city limits on 20 acres and in a 72,000 square foot facility.

For the last two years, Ramco has worked to expand its sales footprint in multiple areas. Barhorst, Good, and Baker, wanted to showcase how far the business has come in three decades. And, as Baker stated, show that manufacturing is, “alive and well” in the community. A fact shared by Good as the company has much to celebrate from the addition of new employees to welcoming three new yet-to-be-announced North America manufacturing customers.

The Ramco philosophy is based on a competent, trained staff, supported by a dedicated quality team, all of whom are committed to customer satisfaction. It revolves around a vision or guiding light shared by Barhorst – 100 percent safety, quality, and on-time delivery.

The customer needs the latter two, and the first is imperative for the employees, explained Barhorst. He cited the company has had zero injuries over the last 14 months, which isn’t an easy accomplishment since Ramco welcomed 25 new employees in May. The company, previously and exclusively one shift, also recently added a second shift.

There is a distinct emphasis on people as their purpose is to “improve the lives of our employees so they can strengthen their families and communities.”

This purpose is highlighted every morning as teams assemble at whiteboards placed in designated cells throughout the plant. Rather than immediately set to work, teams share information, train, identify what went well, and what needs improvement. They may even discuss what is going on in one’s life.

In these huddles, explained Barhorst is a constant rotation of leadership, everyone has a turn. It is an opportunity to get individuals engaged and involved, to empower.

It is a cultural benefit that has proven to be “a much better return on investment” added Baker as opposed to on the floor working those first 30 minutes.

Ramco has also incorporated former head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes Urban Meyer’s book Above the Line. For those unfamiliar, Meyer believes in creating a culture built not only on trust but a commitment to a common purpose which leads, ultimately, to success.

To work “above the line” means being Respectful, leArning, huMility, Committed, and innOvative (Ramco) as opposed to below the line – to blame, complain, and defend. It is this emphasis along with the morning huddle that improves relations and safety.

The company has been highlighting its vision and purpose via videos on Youtube. For example, a team member creates a designated space for clipboards that were previously in his way. Another video showcases the creation of a paper-less cleaning schedule. It sounds small, but with one video after another, one can see the focus on creating problem-solvers.

In fact, while Barhorst, Good, and Baker shared the company’s vision and purpose, a team gathered near a large whiteboard in the break room. One team member took ownership at the board while the remaining team sat close, nearly shoulder to shoulder, deep in discussion.

As pointed out by Baker, “there’s a lot going on” at Ramco, far more than can be shared in one visit. There are a growing number of opportunities that include not only teams on the floor but business professionals. Those who want to learn, work above the line, take ownership, and become problem-solvers have a prime opportunity at the growing company.

For more information, contact Ramco Electric Motors, 5763 Jaysville-St Johns Road, Greenville, OH 45331 or online at ramcoelectricmotors.com and via the company’s YouTube channel under The Ramco Way.

Courtesy Photo Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, is hiring. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DSC05411.jpg Courtesy Photo Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, is hiring. Courtesy Photo Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, is hiring. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DSC06570.jpg Courtesy Photo Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, is hiring. Courtesy Photo Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, has a vision or guiding light of 100 percent safety, quality, and on-time delivery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_ramco-motors-vision.jpg Courtesy Photo Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, has a vision or guiding light of 100 percent safety, quality, and on-time delivery. Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, aims to work “above the line” which means being Respectful, leArning, huMility, Committed, and innOvative (Ramco) as opposed to below the line – to blame, complain, and defend. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Ramco.coin_.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Ramco Electric Motors, a designed-to-print, subcontract manufacturer of electric motors and a variety of related components for use in everything from industrial to the military, even aerospace, aims to work “above the line” which means being Respectful, leArning, huMility, Committed, and innOvative (Ramco) as opposed to below the line – to blame, complain, and defend.

Ramco celebrates growth, safety, and people

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.