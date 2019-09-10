Three sentenced in Monday court

GREENVILLE — Joseph W. Braun, 49, of Greenville, was the first among three to be sentenced, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Braun had pleaded guilty to a charge of possession, a fifth-degree felony, in June. According to the court report, Braun has a prior history that includes domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and a burglary conviction.

Braun’s attorney, Randall Breaden, noted a history of substance abuse with a request for community control sanctions and no further jail time.

“What’s the tale of woe, Mr. Albright?” asked Judge Hein of Michael Albright, probation officer, who cited drug issues as the most significant issue facing the defendant along with mental health.

Hein sentenced Braun to community control sanctions, up to 60 months, along with court costs.

Also in court for sentencing was Darla J. Lane, 29, for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

It was alleged Lane, along with her young children, were present in the same room as a drug transaction between another adult and an informant. She was sentenced to intervention in lieu of conviction with treatment up to 60 months, 100 hours community service, and court costs.

Dustin R. Byrd, 32, of Dayton, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony was the last to be sentenced. According to the presentence investigation report, Byrd has a significant criminal history, including possession, substance abuse, and theft.

Defense attorney Randall Breaden explained to the court that an interstate ring had solicited his client to cash a bogus payroll check.

“He’s not the mastermind of this operation,” continued Breaden, asking for community control sanctions be imposed.

Byrd apologized to the court, citing he was on drugs at the time of the offense, and currently in a treatment program. He was sentenced to 60 months community control sanctions, six days served with six days credit, to pay restitution of $14,172.13, court costs, and 100 hours community service.

Also making an appearance in Common Pleas Court for grand jury arraignments were the following:

*Anna M. Garber, 20, of New Paris, on allegations of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. If she is found guilty, she faces up to 12 months incarceration and $2500 fine. A status conference is slated for Oct. 21.

*Matthew A. Karnehm, 31, of New Weston, on alleged aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. If found guilty he could face up to 12 months incarceration and $2500 fine with a next court appearance slated for Oct. 21.

*Damon R. Dickey, 23, of Ansonia, on an alleged illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, a third-degree felony, possession of crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and driving under 12 point suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-trial is slated for Oct. 7.

*Floyd W. Scott, 21, of Dayton, on allegations of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. If found guilty, he could face up to 18 months incarceration and $5000 fine with a status conference slated for Oct. 17.

*Steven E. Yoder, 42, of Greenville, on alleged possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. If found guilty he faces up to 12 months incarceration and $2500 fine with a status conference slated for Oct. 17.

Five make an appearance in Common Pleas Court for grand jury arraignments

