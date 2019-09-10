Video arraignments top court

GREENVILLE — Five video arraignments topped Friday courts. Darke County Common Pleas Magistrate Judge Georganne E. Huber presided.

First to appear from the county jail was Scott A. Williams, 42, of Greenville, for alleged community control violations.

Williams was originally charged on aggravated possession of drugs, meth, a fifth-degree felony, in Nov. 2017. Community control violations allege failure to report and failure to report a change of address. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 months incarceration, minus any time served.

According to Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby, the defendant failed to report on July 24 and has failed to appear in the past.

Bond was set at $25,000 with a probable cause hearing slated for Oct. 17.

Richard K. James, 29, also went before the court via video for alleged community control violations, including failure to report to his probation officer.

Bond was set at $20,000 with his next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 20.

Brandon B. Munford, 33, of Greenville, went before the court for one court burglary, a third-degree felony, one count petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, ketamine, a first-degree misdemeanor.

If found guilty, Munford could face up to three years in prison and $12,000 in fines. He was released on an own recognizance bond with a status conference slated for Oct. 7.

Two fugitives of justice rounded out the morning court. James I. Maloy waived extradition to Wayne County, Ind., and Nicole M. Turney, also waiving extradition to Rush County, Ind.

James https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_James.Richard.K.mugshot.jpg James Maloy https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Maloy.James_.I.mugshot.jpg Maloy Munford https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Munford.Brandon.B.mugshot.jpg Munford Williams https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Williams.Scott_.A.mugshot.jpg Williams

Two Indiana defendants waive extradition

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com.

