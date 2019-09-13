GREENVILLE — Ruth A. Caudill, 40, of Greenville, made an initial appearance in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Caudill faces one count possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count possession of Alprazolam, a first-degree misdemeanor. If found guilty, she could be sentenced up to a year in prison and $2500 fine for count one, and six months incarceration and a $1000 fine for the second count.

The prosecution, noting the defendant was experiencing adverse side effects from drug use, recommended a $15,000 bond.

“At least until we get her straightened out,” said Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby after a failed attempt to serve an indictment to Caudill at a Greenville address.

Caudill, who admitted to being dope sick, argued the address was correct and would do whatever she had to do as she had no one to bond her out.

“I’ll be here,” said Caudill with multiple statements she was “not going to get back on dope.”

Bond was set at $10,000 with a status conference slated for Oct. 21.

Also making an appearance via video from the Darke County jail was William A. Bush III, 34, of Greenville, for allegations of non-compliance. He was originally found to be in possession of Buprenorphine and methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies, Nov. 2018.

Bush, facing up to 12 months incarceration and a $2500 fine on both, was sentenced to the Morning Star program as an intervention in lieu of conviction or ILC.

Allegations of non-compliance cite Bush as testing, “positive for just about everything we test except marijuana,” said Judge Hein.

Other allegations include failure to appear and complete the treatment program, Freedom 101, as well as possession of prescriptions not ordered to the defendant.

Bush proceeded to waive counsel and admit to the violations with continued intervention in lieu of conviction via the MonDay program.

Bush given second chance with MonDay program

