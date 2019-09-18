Fields faces prison sentence

GREENVILLE — A charge of failure to provide notice of a change of address began court cases on Monday.

Robert E. Fields, 65, of Greenville, made an appearance before Judge Jonathan P. Hein via video from the Darke County jail. He is a registered tier II sex offender and was convicted of a similar charge in 2015.

Fields faces a mandatory three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. His next court appearance is slated for Oct. 17 with bond set at $10,000.

Vicki C. Hartzell, 41, of Greenville, also made an appearance via video for a charge of domestic violence. She was released on an OR bond with a preliminary hearing slated for Sept. 23.

Last in court was Kaleb C. Mangen, of Richmond, Ind., as a fugitive from justice. He waived both counsel and extradition back to Indiana with bond set at $5000.

Fugitive of justice waives counsel, extradition

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

