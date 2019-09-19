86th annual Tri-Village Community and School Fair to be held Oct. 5

NEW MADISON — The 86th annual Tri-Village Community and School Fair is right around the corner, and there will be a host of activities that is sure to please everyone.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy a good old fashion family day,” said New Madison Mayor Monyca Schlechty with this year’s theme Raising Proud Patriots to be True Americans. The Tri-Village High School will host a crowning ceremony on Friday, Oct. 4 during the home football game.

The fair gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 5. with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Crafts vendors will be on hand at the school along with a food truck rally in the school parking lot. Dan Arnold will return with his Ninja Warrior obstacle course in the school gym and will be open to children and adults at no cost. The ever-popular mini tractor pull will also return.

Founded by Wilbur B. Wood, an agriculture teacher and first held October 1927, the event is patterned similar to county fairs. There will be a baking contest, pumpkin decorating contest, and a canned good contest. New to the fair this year will be a scavenger hunt. Traditional games will be offered in front of the school, including a water balloon toss. The Tri-Village FFA alumni will host bingo.

It is her hope, said Schlechty, to keep the tradition going strong as the event hits close to home. Her grandparents were involved back in the 1960s, and she recalled helping her mother on the committee. She gave a special thank you to Chantelle Sebring for “keeping the tradition alive.”

The tradition continues with a community parade at 11 a.m. with lifelong New Madison residents Paula and Charlie Godsey serving as grand marshals. The couple is humbled, honored, and excited to be serving as this year’s parade marshals. (See below for more information on the grand marshals).

The fair will conclude with a junior high dance.

For anyone wanting to participate in the baking contest, contact Natasha Hemmelgarn at 417-6511.

Individuals participating in the pumpkin decorating contest and canned good contest may sign up at 8:30 a.m., at the school, the morning of the event.

2019 Tri-Village Community and School Fair Grand Marshals Charlie and Paula Godsey

The Tri-Village Community and School Fair Committee is pleased to announce Charlie “Chas” and Paula Godsey have been chosen to represent our School Fair as the 2019 Grand Marshals.

Chas and Paula are both New Madison High School graduates, with Chas graduating in 1966 and Paula in 1972. The New Madison Mohawks have lived in the New Madison area their entire lives.

The Godsey’s were married December 8, 1973, at the New Madison First Universalist Church of which they have attended and held positions as Board Members for over 53 years. They now contribute in many ways, including being caretakers of the church building and grounds.

Chas and Paula’s daughter Deetra and husband Shawn Huntington live near London, OH with granddaughter Shea and grandson Will. The Godsey’s are extremely proud of their family.

Charlie was a four-year member of the United States Airforce and is a Vietnam Veteran. After returning home from his service in Vietnam he proudly served for 25 years as a Federal Firefighter at Wright Patterson Airforce Base. Chas retired as a District Chief in January 1997. He is very proud to have served at Wright Pat.

Charlie is a 45-year member of The Laroy Farst American Legion Post #245 located in New Madison and was a member of New Madison Volunteer Fire Department for 39 years. His commitment to the department is a tribute to his dedication for the New Madison community.

Chas has served the Village of New Madison as the Village Street Commissioner from 2005-2007, and in 2018 he became of member of the New Madison Village Council.

Paula Lipps Godsey attended schooling in Lafayette, Ind., for Respiratory Healthcare.

For 43 years, Paula shared her gift in respiratory therapy at Reid and Wayne Hospitals. She was committed to also serve in the organization of Health Fairs and participated in educating the public on respiratory health. For ten years during the time her husband served as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department, Paula was a member of the New Madison Firebells.

Chas and Paula have served the New Madison Community in many ways over the years and are very honored and humbled to have been selected as Grand Marshals. Their hobbies include family, friendships, fishing, bicycling, gardening, and traveling.

Courtesy photo Lifelong New Madison residents Paula and Charlie Godsey will serve as parade grand marshals for the 86th annual Tri-Village Community and School Fair to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_9.18.19.TV_.fall_.fair_.Chas-and-Paula.Godsey.jpg Courtesy photo Lifelong New Madison residents Paula and Charlie Godsey will serve as parade grand marshals for the 86th annual Tri-Village Community and School Fair to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Offers a host of family-friendly activities, contests, and more

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.