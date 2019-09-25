Smith gives a change of plea

GREENVILLE — Kelly E. Smith, Jr., 25, of Greenville, gave a change of plea for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Smith admitted during questioning to the recent use of marijuana as well as snorting methamphetamine, the latter along the bike trail on Fourth Street. His probation officer expressed disappointment in the admittance. She cited Smith had successfully completed the Nova House program, was attending Recovery and Wellness, and recently obtained part-time employment.

It was this admittance to recent drug usage that Deborah Quigley, prosecuting attorney, gave a state recommendation to the MonDay program.

“I see a young man who obviously is struggling with addiction,” said Quigley. “I think he needs something more concrete.”

Smith gave a guilty plea to the charge and was sentenced to continued community control sanctions up to 60 months with failure to result in a ten-month jail sentence.

Also appearing in court:

* Albert L. Reed, 43, of Greenville, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to eight days in jail, 50 hours of community service, court costs, and up to 60 months of community control sanctions.

* Issaiah M. Hudson, 27, of Greenville, on possession of hydrocodone, a fifth-degree felony. He gave a guilty plea with sentencing slated for Nov. 4.

* Robert A. Hobbs, 23, Greenville, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle without a license, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was sentenced to intervention in lieu of conviction with 100 hours of community service and court costs.

* Corey D. Johnson, 42, of Greenville, went before the court on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to 60 months community control sanctions, two days jail with two days credit, court costs, 100 hours community service, and to pay $1,110.90 in restitution.

* Kayela L. Trittschuh, 29, of Greenville, on allegations of probation violations stemming from a conviction on aggravated trafficking methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. She admitted to the violations with community control violations continued, 47 days jail with 47 days credit.

* Steven C. Ressler, 29, of Greenville, for a charge of plea on one count improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and having weapons under a disability, a third-degree felony. In exchange for a guilty plea on count two, the first charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to nine months in prison in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction plus 90 days to run consecutively.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

