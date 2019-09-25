Allen taken into custody

GREENVILLE — An inability to locate a lawyer began what should have been a jury trial in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Joshua R. Allen, 33, of Union City, Ohio, was due to be on trial for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. However, he failed to meet with his court-appointed lawyer for a pre-trial investigation. He also failed to meet with probation for a status conference on July 8. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Allen claimed an inability to locate his attorney’s office, and when he did find the correct office, it was closed. He further cited attempts to contact his lawyer were unsuccessful as well as difficulties with transportation.

“I don’t really find much of your story very credible,” said Judge Hein who remanded Allen into custody with bond set at $500,000.

Also appearing in court was David E. Steen, 55, of Union City, Ind., for sentencing on an original indictment of breaking and entering. He gave a guilty plea in exchange for an amended charge of criminal trespass in July.

According to prosecution, Steen believed a relative still lived at a property that had been sold, and under new ownership. Items had been left behind which Steen, the relative, and another individual attempted to collect.

Due to jail time credit, Steen was sentenced to court costs. He is due in court for a jury trial on a second case on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

