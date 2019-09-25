Guest speakers highlight of meeting

ARCANUM — In a bid to stay competitive and proactive, two guest speakers were invited to Arcanum’s council meeting Tuesday evening.

Pat Custenborder with Phelan Insurance Agency was the first to speak as a potential agent to provide the village with a strategy to proactively manage health care costs.

Phelan Insurance Agency is based in Versailles and is an agent for several area municipalities as well as businesses such as Wayne Hospital in Greenville. They carry insurance with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Aetna, United Health Care, among others.

“Our overall goal is to lower your total cost,” explained Custenborder with a focus on value and small businesses.

According to Mayor Greg Baumle, it became apparent while hiring Police Chief Marcus Ballinger, the healthcare cost per employee in the village was high. He found an almost $7,000 difference in premiums between Ballinger’s former employer and the Village of Arcanum.

“We started going down that path, are we charging too much?” said Baumle as he worked with Toni Stanley, fiscal officer.

Baumle further stated, as an advocate for village employees that has included raising wages, “We want to retain our employees. We want to attract employees.”

Craig Mesher with Access Engineering Solutions also provided a presentation on his firm that aids clients in identifying infrastructure needs along with matching them to available funds or grants.

The firm was integral to the Village of Bradford in receiving of grants and funds to make improvements to their water treatment system. The firm also oversaw the Main Street project in Gettysburg, the Main Street project in Osgood, a new water tower in Elida, and a new wastewater system in Christiansburg.

Access Engineering Solutions would apply for grants on projects the village would be interested in pursuing along with the development of a five to ten-year plan.

Council also discussed, gave a motion, and approval to the following:

• Advertise bids for trash collection on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, with bids open at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29

• Approve Phelan Insurance Agency as an agent to pursue estimates on healthcare differences for village employees • Approval of an ordinance to establish a fee for tax assessment imposed by the village

• Approve a one-time credit to certain village residents for lead testing performed by the village

• Approve a new job description for the village part-time utility co-op and part-time administrative specialist

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

