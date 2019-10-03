Williams sentenced to three years prison

GREENVILLE — Amberley M. Williams, 29, of Greenville, will spend the next three years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women after a plea agreement and sentencing in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Williams was one of over a dozen individuals arrested during Operation Firecracker in July. The operation stems from a six-month narcotics investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Greenville Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Darke County Adult Probation, Union City Police Department, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was indicted on aggravated trafficking in drugs and selling or offering to sell methamphetamine. She was released on an own recognizance bond in August but was arrested for pre-trial violations on Sept. 24.

In court, Williams gave a guilty plea to counts one and three, with count two dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Jonathan P. Hein, presiding over the case, sentenced Williams to 36 months on count one to run concurrently with the mandatory three years for count three with 58 days jail credit. She also faces a mandatory $12,500 fine, court costs, and a $150 lab fee.

Prior drug offenses, from trafficking to abuse, landed Williams on the mandatory prison track. An indigency claim could result in a waiver of the mandatory $12,500 fine.

Also appearing in court via video from the Darke County Jail were the following:

*Ethan E. Louk, 26, of Greenville, on alleged non-compliance from an amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. Under community control sanctions, it is alleged Louk failed to abstain from illegal drugs, complete treatment recommendations, and to report to probation. He waived counsel and admitted to the allegations with a bond set at $75,000. Sentencing is slated for Friday, Oct. 4.

*Jacob T. Motley, 20, of Greenville, on allegations of non-compliance stemming from an original conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with a probable cause hearing slated for Oct. 28.

*Jacob L. E. Howell, 29, of Greenville, also on allegations of non-compliance from an amended charge of two counts attempted child endangering, both fifth-degree felonies. He allegedly failed to comply with treatment at Recovery and Wellness. He tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, failed to report to probation, and mispresented his employment. Bond was set at $15,000 with the next scheduled court appearance on Oct. 28.

