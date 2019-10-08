Cuzzort released on OR

GREENVILLE — Eric I. Cuzzort, 22, of Union City, Ohio, made an appearance in Darke County Common Pleas court via video on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Cuzzort, incarcerated in the Darke County Jail, is alleged to have received stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby, the property in question, a vehicle, was reported stolen out of the Niagara Falls, New York area. Other potential charges that have yet to be filed include possession of an unloaded shotgun in the vehicle, along with shotgun shells, and methamphetamine. He was also driving under suspension.

Ormsby recommended a $15,000 bond, citing concerns related to drug possession.

Cuzzort stated he had no way to pay the bond, with no plans of “taking off” and that he would comply. He was released on an own recognizance bond with pretrial supervision. A preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 8 in Municipal Court.

Alleged possession of stolen vehicle out of Niagara Falls area

