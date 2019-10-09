Drake sentenced to nine months in prison

GREENVILLE — Danny N. Drake, 50, was sentenced to nine months in prison in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Drake gave a guilty plea to driving under the influence as part of a plea agreement back in August. He was originally charged with one count driving under the influence, a third-degree felony, and a second count of failure to reinstate, a first-degree misdemeanor.

As part of the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.

According to Judge Hein, the defendant has a total of nine DUIs with the latest conduct transpiring on April 19. A similar charge is pending in Montgomery County with Drake’s attorney, Michael Mills, stating the sentence will run concurrently with Darke County.

Mills further cited the defendant had only relapsed recently after a decade of sobriety.

“So why the relapse?” asked Judge Hein with Drake pointing to wrong decisions while drinking.

“I shouldn’t be drinking, I can’t handle it,” continued Drake. “I learned my lesson.”

Drake was remanded into custody and will serve time in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He must pay a $1350 fine and court costs, with three years optional post-release control.

A five-year operator’s license suspension was also part of the sentence.

Another defendant was also remanded into custody with a two-year prison sentence.

Shaun M. Ginter, 36, of Greenville, gave a guilty plea to one count, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, as part of a plea agreement. He was originally charged with three counts of aggravated possession, all third-degree felonies. The plea dismissed two counts as well as an investigation currently underway by the Greenville Police Department.

Ginter was one of three area residents taken into custody following a narcotics investigation by Greenville Police in March. He was sentenced to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction with three years optional post-release control, a $5,000 fine, and court costs.

Also appearing in Common Pleas on grand jury indictments:

*Vicki C. Hartzell, 41, of Greenville, on domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine with a status conference slated for Nov. 18.

*David C. Dirksen, 23, of New Weston, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He faces 12 months incarceration and a $2500 fine. His next court appearance is slated for Nov. 15.

*Christopher E. Johnson, 33, of Greenville, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He faces 12 months in jail and a $2500 fine. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15.

*Caleb I. Boberg, of Greenville, on a charge of child endangering, a second-degree felony with his next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 18.

*Leslie A. Miller, also of Greenville, on a charge of child endangering, a second-degree felony with her next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 15.

*Melecio Gonzales, of Greenville, on a charge of failure to register, a third-degree felony, he faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His next court appearance is slated for Nov. 15.

Six defendants make an appearance on grand jury indictments

